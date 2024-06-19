BruceDropEmOff slams “golden boy” xQc for defending Kick amid ex-staff’s allegations

BruceDropEmOff slammed fellow streamer xQc for defending Kick amid accusations from a former employee alleging the company has an “extremely hostile” work environment.

Live streaming platform Kick is facing scrutiny after a former employee, Melissa, levied several accusations against the company in a June 17 YouTube video.

On top of alleging that staff members would use homophobic and racial slurs, she claimed there was a “consistent disrespect to other people’s opinions and beliefs,” even accusing Kick of lowballing a streamer battling cancer because “she probably thinks she’s gonna die soon and she’ll want to leave more money for her family.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel — a streamer who received an eye-popping $100 million, non-exclusive contract from Kick — would go on to defend the platform in a live stream… something that caught the eye of fellow streamer BruceDropEmOff.

Bruce slammed the Kick streamer in a heated tirade, repeatedly calling him a “d*ck eater” and saying he got treated like the “golden boy” of the streaming world.

“I was being quiet,” Bruce said. “I let him say everything he had to say about me. Now it’s time to talk yo white, crack-headed ass. I don’t give a f*ck, because everybody treats you like the ‘golden boy.’ You not the golden boy, **. F*ck you, ****.”

Bruce and xQc have had beef for some time now. It’s also worth noting that Bruce recently moved from Kick back to Twitch after his contract with the green streaming site expired, saying his time on Kick was the “worst time” in his career and that it made his content “lazy.”

After Bruce made these remarks about Kick, xQc stepped up to defend the platform, saying Bruce “never giv[es] feedback or criticism, but bad mouths the product and experience after the fact,” in a pointed tweet.

Fans are convinced that there’s no love lost between these two streamers as they continue to clash. As for Kick, their Head of Strategic Partnerships denied Melissa’s accusations but claimed the site is taking things seriously and conducting an internal investigation.

