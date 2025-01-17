Amouranth blows Iggy Azalea away after turning $393 into over $500,000

Twitch and Kick streamer Amouranth linked up with Australian music artist Iggy Azalea and baffled the rapper after she turned less than $400 into over half a million.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘ Siragusa has been one of the biggest female streamers for years now and is frequently topping Kick charts with her content.

In January, she collabed with Iggy Azalea to gamble on the rapper’s crypto casino ‘Motherland’ and ended up hitting a massive jackpot.

To make things even crazier, Siragusa only bet $393.40 and won over 1,200 times that amount, making it the biggest win in the site’s history to date.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth wins insane jackpot with Iggy Azalea

During the stream, Amouranth and Iggy loaded up a game and proceeded to bet hundreds, putting $393.40 at stake.

Out of nowhere, the two scored a “big win” leaving Iggy absolutely baffled over how lucky the streaming sensation was.

“We won that?!” she exclaimed before the two girls posed and started victoriously dancing with glee in front of their winning screen.

Article continues after ad

The big win was even posted by Motherland’s official account, tweeting: “BIG WINNERS!!! Who else bet behind Iggy Azalea and Amouranth as they won $522,041 on a x 393.4 bet? The most goated bet behind on Motherland so far.”

Article continues after ad

A bit later on, Iggy retweeted the epic win, commenting: “The most goated bet behind on Motherland thus far” and called Amouranth the goat.

This is hardly the first big financial win for the streamer and model. Siragusa’s business ventures have made her millions with the influencer launching her own beer, buying gas stations, and even owning $20M in Bitcoin.

Amouranth isn’t the only streamer to win big during a live broadcast either. Back in 2022, Trainwreck scored a massive $14M jackpot playing slots, but was still down millions after gambling so much.