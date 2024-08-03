Akon performs ‘Locked Up’ with Vitaly as alleged child predator is arrested

Vitaly and Akon teamed up to catch predators, with the singer performing ‘Locked Up’ after police arrived to make an arrest.

US-based Russian content creator Vitaly is back at it again, once more pairing up with iconic musicians to catch alleged child predators in the act while streaming on Kick.

Previous team-ups saw YG, The Game, Lil Pump, and Ty Dolla $ign and appear alongside Vitaly for the controversial streams. But this time, rap star Akon joined him for the hunt.

After police arrived to make an arrest, handcuffing a man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor, Vitaly appeared with a boombox playing the instrumental to ‘Locked Up’. Akon then performed a live rendition of his classic song.

The police arrived only after Vitaly and his crew – all dressed head to toe in costumes mimicking Traditional Native American clothing – cornered the alleged predator in an open park.

Vitaly arrived on a horse and attempted to net the alleged predator before Akon stopped the man from escaping. The accused had been having a picnic with an actor playing the role of an underage boy at the time but attempted to flee after the group circled him with sticks.

Despite the man begging to be let go, police were brought to the scene and ultimately decided to take him into custody, cuffing him live on stream. This was when Vitaly brought out the boombox.

With a microphone in hand, Akon began to perform his 2004 song live, singing the lyrics: “I’m steady tryna find the motive, Why I do what I do? The freedom ain’t gettin’ no closer.”

“No matter how far I go, My car is stolen, No registration, Cops patrollin’, Now they done stop me and I get locked up.”

When it came to the chorus, Vitaly joined in as the two threw in some dance moves, the arrest ongoing behind them.

Not everyone was a fan of Vitaly’s vigilantism and his recruitment of mainstream celebrities to join in on the hunt, some dubbing the performance “stupid sh**” and even questioning whether the stream was staged.

However, others found the situation “f***ing hilarious”, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Only in America will you ever see the juxtaposition of an evil pedophile getting locked up and a multimillionaire singer performing about the event… LIVE as it’s happening.”