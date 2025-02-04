Adin Ross wants to create his own Streamer Awards show to rival QTCinderella

Kick streamer Adin Ross has said that he will be doing his own version of the Streamer Awards in 2025, directly competing with the awards show organized by Twitch star QTCinderella, claiming that he will “do it the right way.”

The Streamer Awards was founded by QTCinderella in 2021, and brings out some of the biggest stars on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, to celebrate the most impressive people and moments of the year.

There are numerous categories for fans to vote on, such as best battle royale streamer, Hidden Gem, and of course, the Streamer of the Year, which was won by iShowSpeed in 2024.

Heading into its fourth year, though, the Streamer Awards may have some competition, with Adin wanting to put his own awards show together.

New streamer awards?

In a Kick stream on February 3, while joined by FaZe Clan CEO Banks, Adin spoke about doing an awards show, and it sounds like he’s very serious.

He said: “I’m going to announce something. I want to let everyone know, right now, I am going to be doing a 2025 Streamer Awards. I’m going to host my own awards. I don’t know why nobody’s ever competed and done it.

“I’m going to do it the right way. We’re going to do it at the warehouse, we’re going to make it a real event.”

Adin added that he was inspired by the Grammy Awards, and also suggested that he will be creating a lot of IPs and events this year, with the goal of “creating big moments.”

He didn’t give much more detail about what to expect from these awards, or when it could take place, but it will certainly be interesting to see if he can create something to truly compete with QT’s efforts.

In 2024, Adin was nominated for ‘Best Collab’ at the Streamer Awards for his stream with Donald Trump, his only nomination in the history of the awards. It’s unclear whether he would be eligible to win one of the awards at his own show.