Adin Ross to allegedly gift Donald Trump a Cybertruck featuring viral photo

Ahead of Adin Ross’s scheduled Kick stream with Donald Trump, a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with a viral Trump rally shooting photo on it has been revealed and will be allegedly gifted to the former president.

Adin Ross announced on July 30 while live that a Kick stream with Donald Trump had been scheduled for August 5. Not much was shared about what the stream will entail, but the Kick star has bet the streaming platform’s CEO $100K that it will achieve over 600,000 concurrent viewers.

With the stream just days away, a photo has since surfaced showcasing a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck, which appears to be parked up in Adin’s car garage.

It has been covered with images of the American flag and the viral photo of Trump punching the air moments after the rally shooting happened in Pennsylvania on July 13.

“Adin Ross will be giving Donald Trump a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck as a gift for coming onto his stream,” creator Scubaryan_ claimed via a post featuring the leaked car photo on Twitter/X.

Response to the Trump-themed gift was mixed. “With this on the side is insane,” one said, as another commented: “That’s the dopest gift a person can receive honestly.”

Meanwhile, others weren’t as convinced. “The d**k riding is crazy,” a user chimed in. “That man Trump is never driving that LMFAO, but cool gift I guess,” one more said.

Adin Ross initially met Donald Trump during UFC 287 in April 2023, which was set up by UFC’s Dana White.

A couple of weeks later, Adin teased that a stream with the former president was potentially coming after stating that Dana White had contacted Trump about collaborating with him. A year later, Adin Ross finally revealed his Kick stream with Donald Trump is set to go live on August 5, 2024.