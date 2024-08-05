Adin Ross’ stream with Donald Trump becomes Kick star’s most viewed broadcast ever

Adin Ross’ Kick stream with Donald Trump quickly became his most viewed broadcast ever, amassing over 550,000 viewers in the process.

Since moving to Kick full time in 2023, Adin Ross has become the face of the Stake-owned streaming platform.

He’s had a variety of people visit his broadcast over the years, with each one bringing in an influx of viewers.

He set a record of over 487,000 viewers on his channel when Playboy Carti joined him on stream back in February, with many wondering if he’d ever manage to surpass that.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross has done just that on August 5, 2024, alongside former President Donald Trump. According to Streamscharts, Ross’ broadcast peaked at over 583K viewers.

The stream was relatively short, ending just a mere 95 minutes after it went live. The room they were in featured a handful of people in chairs behind Adin’s setup who were cheering on the former President as he walked in.

Article continues after ad

Adin wasn’t the only streamer to show up to the broadcast either. xQc arrived at their location to show the former President a custom shirt he had made with Trump’s face on the front of it.

Article continues after ad

Ross lead Trump and his team outside to reveal his gift to the former president – a custom wrapped Tesla Cybertruck – complete with a picture of him on the side of the vehicle.

“I think its incredible,” Trump said.

This is far from the first time Donald Trump has featured on a stream or podcast with a notable influencer.

Back in 2023, the former President appeared on the Full Send podcast with the NELK Boys for the second time and commended them for doing a “great job” with the first podcast episode they did together.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak had Trump on their Impaulsive podcast in June 2024, where they talked about politics, boxing, and more.