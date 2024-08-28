Adin Ross says Kick wants him to host IRL Squid Games event with Ice Poseidon

Streaming star Adin Ross revealed that Kick’s CEO, Edward Craven, wants to organize a Squid Game-style event with him and Ice Poseidon, much to fans’ delight.

Live events in the streaming space are becoming more and more prominent as the years go on.

For instance, award shows like QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards or even athletic competitions like Ludwig’s Streamer Games and Camp Knut have quickly become favorites among viewers, bringing together some of the net’s top talent for special broadcasts.

Ice Poseidon, a prominent streamer on Kick, is coming off the success of his chaotic Hunger Games event, where he pitted some of the platform’s biggest broadcasters against each other for a competition in the style of the YA Sci-Fi series.

Dexerto Kick streamer Ice Poseidon went viral for pitting 50 of the platform’s broadcasters against each other in an IRL Hunger Games event.

Now, Kick is looking to capitalize on this with another live-streamed competition with a special Squid Game-style event.

Adin Ross, one of Kick’s most popular broadcasters, revealed this news during an August 2024 broadcast, where he claimed he’d been approached by the site’s CEO, Edward ‘Eddie’ Craven.

“I spoke to Eddie,” Ross began. “How would you guys actually like it — and I’m not just saying sh*t, hear me out — Eddie said I wouldn’t have to do sh*t except be there. Eddie said it would all be set up.

“How would you just like it if Adin Ross x Ice Poseidon hosted a Squid Games? The cool thing about it is this: All I would have to do is show up. Everything would already be built. We good? Alright, there ya go.”

His chat immediately lit up with excited comments from viewers who were obviously keen to see these two collaborate on such a massive competition — especially one organized by Kick, itself.

However, Adin and Ice wouldn’t be the first major influencers to host their own version of Netflix’s hit Squid Game drama series. YouTube star MrBeast arguably started the trend with his viral recreation of the show back in 2021 — a video that broke records on YouTube and even got the approval of the series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

