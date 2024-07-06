Adin Ross returning to streaming after long-term hiatus: “We’re back”

Adin Ross has revealed that he will be returning to streaming following a month-long break from Kick.

With Adin Ross being one of the faces of Kick, his ongoing absence from the streaming platform and social media in general hadn’t gone unnoticed by his fans and fellow streamers. His last stream was over a month ago on May 25, 2024.

However, on July 5, Adin stated he was “ready to come back” to streaming via his Twitter/X burner account AR15THEDEMON. The Kick streamer posted a short 21-second voice note, in which he said:

“Alright enough of the bulls**t. I’m ready to come back. So, yeah, I am going to hit live any day, any second, any minute maybe. Yeah, I am ready though. It’s been a long time. Good break, good mental break. Very good mental break, much needed. But, we are back, so, yeah.”

Despite him providing no actual date for his comeback stream, fans flooded in with their excitement. “THE GOAT HAS RETURNED,” a fan said, as one responded: “WE ARE SO BACK OMG.”

Another added: “Finally, I have been restless not knowing where you had been, I feel better now.”

Adin Ross’s announcement comes just hours after he was spotted having attended Michael Rubin’s star-studded ‘White Party’ Independence Day celebrations on July 4. On the same day of the event, he broke his social media hiatus by posting a selfie and was also seen boxing at a gym in NYC.

His fans had become increasingly concerned after the only update he had given before these was a post on June 8, which stated that he was undergoing surgery. Despite him vowing to “keep everyone updated,” Adin had provided no further update until now.