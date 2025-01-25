Adin Ross resolves feud with N3on after claiming streamer has finally “matured”

Adin Ross has praised fellow kick streamer N3on for his improved conduct and maturity. The popular Kick streamers have made amends after years of on-stream rivalry, with N3on responding to Ross’s statement with similar heartfelt praise.

During a Kick stream on January 24, Ross stated, “I have a lot of respect for N3on. Why? Because he got away from certain people and he did his own thing, he made his lane, developed his own community. He’s still continuing to try and push and he actually has clips I see in a lot of spots.”

This came after a question from a Kick chatter, who asked: “How come N3on went from averaging 80k viewers a month ago to now he’s getting 10k?” It alluded to N3on’s viewbotting controversy, which resulted in a Kick employee confirming the streamer’s viewership was artificially inflated.

Ross added, “If his live viewers aren’t as much because he’s being capped it is what it is. You cannot say things about N3on because you have to have respect for him. He’s also matured in a lot of ways too. He’s not the same guy going around trying to get a clip and all this stuff.”

“He’s actually trying and he’s actually made a lot of maturity. So I have respect for N3on a lot, I really do,” he ended by saying.

N3on reveals Adin Ross saved his streaming career

N3on later watched Ross’s clip on stream, sharing his gratitude for Ross’s kind words and reflecting on his complex relationship with Ross.

“Damn that s**t really means a lot bro. On God, that means so much bro cause me and Adin’s relationship wasn’t at a great point like eight months ago. It was all my fault, I had an ego, I was a piece of s**t, I was lost in the sauce, and the fact that he even forgave me for that and he can still even say things like this is f**king amazing to hear.”

He added, “I wouldn’t have career without this guy, that’s a fact. All this stuff I’m doing, all this stuff I’m excelling in… It’s cause this guy right here believed in me and pushed me to the f**king limit when I wanted to quit streaming.

“I wanted to literally quit streaming, I was done and this motherf*cker was like ‘no’.”

Upon receiving the praise, N3on reflected on his personal growth, “I really feel deep inside that I’m going to keep growing, and that I’m going to keep prospering,” he said.

Their complex Kick streamer relationship

Ross and N3on share a tumultuous history, with several back-and-forth feuds. In 2023, Ross had reportedly helped N3on secure his deal at Kick, but distanced himself from the young creator due to N3on’s conduct labeling N3on as “fake” and stating “I want nothing to do with N3on until he is grounded.”

In May 2024, Ross criticized N3on’s conduct when he streamed from inside a Lamborghini which drove recklessly, ultimately resulting in a hit-and-run incident.

Adin had also criticized N3on’s previous associates in April 2024 when N3on was arrested in Dubai. Ross responded at the time: “I am doing everything I can do to try to help but people around him made it really hard… I am not going to say who specifically but you guys can put two and two together.”

With Adin Ross praising N3on’s growth, the pair seem to have put the past behind them. Can Kick viewers look forward to a new concordant era?