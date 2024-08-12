Adin Ross loses it after Kick staff warn him of DMCA policy violation

Adin Ross lost his cool after Kick staff warned the internet star that he was violating the platform’s DMCA policy.

Ever since signing with Stake-owned streaming platform Kick in February 2023, Adin Ross has been one of the biggest names on the site.

Ross was streaming on August 10, 2024, alongside a handful of friends when all of a sudden Kick Staff sent him a message in chat.

“Hello there! We want to give you a heads-up that the content you’re currently streaming isn’t in line with our DMCA policy. Therefore, we kindly ask you to stop your live stream and be aware that we will need to remove the current VOD containing this content,” it reads.

Adin wasn’t happy with the message and quickly hit out at the staff member. “Hey yo, Kick team. I don’t know who’s running this but shut the f**k up,” he said.

“Respectfully, shut the f**k up. You’re not going to do that to me and I promise you that. Ban me. Ban me. I’ll take another 81-day break. Do that to me right f**king now I dare you. Whoever the f**k that is you better apologize right now.”

He added: “[Who] the f**k do you think you’re talking to? Huh? What the f**k am I doing wrong? I’m just sitting here talking. What’s the DMCA?”

Some reports claimed that Adin was briefly banned, but the Kick star revealed that the stream was shut down. While they were streaming IRL, something broke the site’s DMCA policy.

After 81 days away from the internet, Adin Ross returned to streaming on July 23, 2024, and revealed plans to improve his “toxic” community in an attempt to get unbanned on Twitch.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has said multiple times that he’s open to potentially unbanning the streamer but explained that he must prove that he can fit within the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Adin broke his previous max viewer record on August 5, 2024, when he brought former president Donald Trump onto his stream for a brief 90-minute conversation. During the broadcast, Adin’s channel peaked at over 583,000 viewers.