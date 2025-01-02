Adin Ross locks in Kick return & teases long-term future on platform

Hugely popular social media celebrity Adin Ross has finally set a date for his return to Kick. After months of intrigue, he’s locked back in with big plans for his future on the platform.

When Kick first started making waves in 2023, the streaming platform made headlines with blockbuster signings. The likes of xQc topped the bill with a reported $100M deal and many others soon followed.

Adin Ross, following his permanent ban on Twitch, was another who made the jump to Kick and thrived on the platform thanks to its looser moderation. However, the streaming star abruptly disappeared from the site in 2024, with fans unclear as to where he may appear next.

After months of teasing his departure, vowing to leave the platform ‘indefinitely,’ Ross finally backtracked at the tail end of the year, explaining to Kick CEO Ed Craven why he plans to stay on the platform after all.

Now, following a return of sorts on Drake’s channel to celebrate the holidays, Ross has set his proper comeback. The streaming star is not only returning to Kick imminently, but he has a long-term plan for his time on the platform.

Kick Adin Ross appeared on ‘Kick Talk’ alongside platform CEO Ed Craven on December 21, confirming his return.

Adin Ross returning to Kick imminently

Ross is streaming on Kick again this coming weekend, meaning anytime across Saturday, January 4 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. No exact start time has been announced yet, but we’re sure to learn more very soon.

This marks the first time Ross will be streaming from his own Kick account since October 22, 2024, 74 days for those keeping count. And while his return is generating plenty of buzz alone, he’s teased it’s only the beginning.

“The return. I’ll stay for good this time, got something even bigger to tell you guys,” Ross said on X (formerly Twitter).

As for the first part of the post, Ross assured he isn’t going anywhere else anytime soon, so fans can expect the streamer to stay on Kick for years to come. However, regarding the second part, it’s anyone’s guess as to what his “bigger” plans are.

When previously speaking to the Kick CEO, a large part of why Ross wanted to stay on the platform was to continue hosting his Brand Risk boxing events.

“Eddie, you’re great bro, and you believe in Brand Risk, and I know you want to see this sh** go to the moon,” he said. Perhaps the announcement has to do with the next event, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Joining Ross for his return on Kick will be fellow streamers Cuffem, Shaggy, and Konvy. However, it doesn’t appear Drake is involved, despite accepting a big responsibility for Ross’ comeback stream.