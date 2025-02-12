Adin Ross gets heated at “fake” Pokimane in fiery Super Bowl LIX rant

Adin Ross fired shots at Pokimane for her “fake” and “twisted” reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance.

Following Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, many celebrities and streamers have shared their opinions on the show.

One such streamer whose comments about Kendrick’s appearance have drawn significant backlash is Pokimane. After the YouTuber claimed that “only white people” didn’t enjoy the entertainment, others have come out to voice their disagreement with her.

The first to do so was xQc, who claimed Pokimane’s take was a “ridiculous analysis” of the show. While his comments appeared to hold nothing back, fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross has returned with an even more toxic reaction to Poki’s criticism.

Adin Ross calls Pokimane’s Super Bowl reaction criticism “twisted”

While streaming on Kick, Ross proclaimed, “I don’t give a f*ck” before calling out Poki directly.

“Pokimane, f**k you. You’re a fake twisted b*tch. You’d only come after white people because, guess what, Pokimane? You know that’s what they’re gonna cater to.”

“You can’t get canceled coming after white people,” Ross said before questioning, “Why do you people have to bring race up in general?”

The crux of Adin Ross’ criticism of Pokimane came to a head shortly after, wherein he promised to “never stop saying what [he] truly believes” or “what [he] wants to say.”

“Keep it to yourself *itch, holy f**k,” the Kick streamer yelled.

Hot off his Grammy win, Kendrick did not shy away from his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Drake and garnered a massive reaction online when he performed his critically acclaimed diss track, “Not Like Us”, during the show.

Pokimane has not yet replied to either xQc or Ross or spoken about the backlash she received for her observation. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if she does decide to respond.