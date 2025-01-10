Adin Ross gives LA firefighter huge cash gift after their house burnt down in wildfire

Adin Ross donated $50K to an LA firefighter, living up to his word after saying he returned to Kick intending to create “meaningful” content.

Adin Ross returned to Kick in January after a brief hiatus that left fans wondering if he was ever going to return to the Stake-owned platform.

Upon his return to Kick, Ross said he would start creating “meaningful” content and apologized for raising “toxicity” among the streaming community.

One of the first ways Ross lived up to his promise was by donating $50K to a firefighter in Los Angeles, California, who just lost their family home to the wildfires.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Palisades fire began its 20,000-acre devastation in Southern California. The wildfire is among several in the region that are currently not fully under control.

As Ross was live-streaming on January 9, he was joined by the firefighter from LA whose house burned down.

LA firefighter in tears after Adin Ross gives him $50K

“Kick and I want to put together $50K for you and your family for the relief… we want to put that together for you, man. We want to get that money to you instantly,” Ross said.

“You’re a family man and I respect that. And I respect you. All you want to do is be home with your wife after your hard work… you’re a hero, you’re a legit hero. Your son looks up to you, your wife is all you want to come home to, man,” Ross added.

“This is unbelievable. I don’t care what I wear, I just want to make sure my son is fed,” the firefighter responded with tears in his eyes.

After the streamer’s $50K pledge to the LA firefighter, fans of Ross applauded him for going out of his way to help those affected by the wildfires.

“Adin [is] really putting in that work for the community,” commented one on X.

“Props to Adin Ross, that’s a lot of money to give,” added another.

Ross isn’t the only streamer to have given a helping hand, either. Logan Paul and KSI also provided relief by sending $60K worth of Prime Hydration products to firefighters in LA.

