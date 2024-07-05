Adin Ross finally breaks social media hiatus after several weeks away

Adin Ross was spotted boxing at a gym in New York for the first time in weeks, marking the end of his social media hiatus as fans hope he’ll return to streaming.

Adin Ross has been out of the social media limelight for months, with his last X post featuring Sexxy Red on March 22 and his last replies being posted early in May 2024.

His absence has also been apparent on Kick, a streaming platform on which he has amassed over 1.27 million followers. The once-dominant streamer hasn’t shown his face on the platform since May 25.

Fellow streamers like Kai Cenat have addressed Adin Ross’ situation to their own audiences. Kai Cenat claimed he tries to catch up with him at least three times a week to make sure he’s doing okay.

Now, for the first time since May, Adin Ross has stepped back into the light through a video posted on Gotham Gym’s Instagram on July 4.

The video was reposted to the Adin Updates X account, which keeps up with what the streamer does even when not actively participating in social media.

Speaking of, Adin posted a selfie on the same day he was seen in the gym.

There is little that can be gained from the video or image, as Adin Ross himself does not speak, but his practice of boxing skills has some members of the community wondering if he will be making his return through a creator boxing-related event.

This would not be the first time Adin Ross entered the realm of creator boxing, either. In January 2024, he helped host an event on Kick featuring six fights between 12 different creators. The following month, he hosted another event after the success of the first one.