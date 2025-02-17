Adin Ross fans convinced he’s getting unbanned on Twitch as he reveals “big” plans

Adin Ross mentioned something “big” coming up in his career for the month of February, leading some fans to speculate he could finally be getting unbanned on Twitch.

Adin Ross is an extremely popular streamer on Kick, where he boasts over 1.5 million followers.

Adin notably switched to the platform following multiple bans from Twitch, where he was permanently banned in 2023.

However, Ross has made several remarks over the last few months saying he wants to return to Twitch, expressing some regret about the community he’s fostered on Kick.

On February 16, 2025, Ross made yet another comment that piqued fans’ interest, with some wondering if he isn’t going to finally jump ship from Kick.

Adin Ross has something “big” coming amid Twitch speculation

Speaking with a guest, Ross revealed that he has something “big” coming up in February, saying he’s focusing on his physical and mental health in the meantime.

“I’ve got something hopefully planned this month,” he began. “It’s gonna be elevating for my career. I’m just being very patient with what I’m doing right now.

“…if something happens this month, which I’m expecting it to happen — I’m not gonna say too much because I just don’t know if it’s gonna happen or not. I don’t like to speak on sh*t unless it happens, you know what I mean?

“But I have something big coming, and I hope it happens.”

Adin kept his comments extremely vague on purpose, so he could be referring to just about anything — but viewers are eager to see if his negotiations with Twitch will bear any kind of fruit.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has been open to the idea of unbanning Ross in the past, saying the streamer has to prove he’s changed in order for him to really consider giving him a second chance.

For now, anything’s possible as Adin gears up for a new era in his broadcasting career – especially since he has Kai Cenat in his corner where Twitch negotiations are concerned.