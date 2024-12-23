Adin Ross explains why he’s staying on KICK after rumors of Twitch return

Adin Ross has revealed that he’ll be sticking with KICK after weeks of teasing a possible return to Twitch, and he’s already got some grand plans.

Over the last two years, as KICK has been trying to topple Twitch’s dominance over the live streaming space, Adin Ross has become the face of the Stake-backed platform.

However, in late 2024, the IRL streamer suggested that his future might be away from KICK. Ross, who is a co-owner of the site, scrapped his regular streaming schedule for a bit and started posting cryptically on social media, leading fans to believe he would be looking for a new home.

He added to that fire himself by saying he was leaving KICK “indefinitely” and looked to change things within his community so that he could return to Twitch.

Adin Ross has KICK backing Brand Risk boxing events

However, on December 21, Adin confirmed that he wasn’t going anywhere and praised KICK Ceo Ed Craven’s work during their time together.

“Obviously, look, I’ll be real – I’m doing Brand Risk on KICK,” he announced during KICK Talk. “Eddie, you’ve been nothing but so right to me as a partner in this s*it and you’re great bro and you believe in Brand Risk and I know you want to see this s*it go to the moon.

“I think we can make something so big out of this bro. Leave it with me, leave it with Todd, leave it with the people who are going to make this shit next level. We’re going to do Brand Risk on KICK, 1 million percent, no matter what.”

Brand Risk is, of course, Adin’s attempt at hosting influencer boxing events like KSI, Ibai, and WestCol. They’ve previously teased moving into massive arenas instead of just hosting them in boxing gyms.

It would, undoubtedly, be a big undertaking to start challenging the other influencer boxing promotions given they’ve been around longer and have already blown up in size and spectacle.