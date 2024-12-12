Adin Ross explains why he deleted X/Twitter community of 100k+ fans

Adin Ross has explained why he’s taken the move to delete his 100,000-strong fan community on X, formerly known as Twitter, amid his disappearance from streaming.

Over the last few years, Adin Ross has taken unscheduled breaks from streaming. However, his current hiatus, which started at the beginning of November, is the longest one for a while. And, it’s been full of drama too.

Adin has said that he’s taking an ‘indefinite’ break from streaming on KICK, with rumors that he won’t be returning to the platform at all after unfollowing several of KICK’s leaders and vague posting about his exit.

Article continues after ad

The IRL streamer has also threatened to release a tell-all video about everything that has gone on with the Stake-backed platform as he’s trying to get himself back on Twitch.

Adin Ross tells xQc why he deleted Twitter fan community

Now, he’s made another move, deleting his 100k-strong fan community on X/Twitter, claiming that it had become “unhinged” and needed cleaning up.

Article continues after ad

“Deleting the community was a personal decision that I made to better my community, myself, my mental – better everything,” he told xQc while appearing on his December 11 stream.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a step in the right direction for me and my community. I just feel like it’s unhinged and everything has got to just be taken with a grain of salt here. The decision behind that was just my decision to remove something that needs a revamp. There need to be some kind of line I draw in the sand.”

There has been social media speculation that the move was also made to appease Twitch in some way given that Adin is looking to get unbanned.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, that is purely speculation, but Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has said he’s open to a conversation with Adin.

“I’ve heard a lot of folks say lots of things about Adin in how he’s evolving his content and changing it and whatnot, and the question is, ‘Okay, is that the case?’” Clancy said back in August.