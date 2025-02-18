Adin Ross demands $300k refund from Argentina’s President over crypto coin with Donald Trump threat

Kick star Adin Ross has called out Argentina President Javier Milei, threatening to tell on him to President Trump, because he lost $300,000 investing in a crypto coin promoted by Milei.

On Friday, February 14, Milei posted about the $LIBRA coin to social media, saying it would help fund small businesses and start-ups in Argentina.

After he posted about it, investors poured millions of dollars into the crypto coin, as the value went up incredibly fast – before a very steep and rapid decline saw it drop to rock bottom.

Many of the biggest crypto investors lost thousands on LIBRA, after a market cap of over $4.4 billion was wiped out almost instantly.

Now, Adin wants answers.

Adin Ross calls out Argentinian President

On X/Twitter, Ross demanded a refund for his investment.

“I heard people getting refunds,” he said. “Can you refund my $300K I bought in your sh*t scam coin, if not I’m gonna go to President Trump and tell him what happened, how y’all scammed many Americans and yes I know him personally. See this picture right here is us.”

Attached was a picture of Ross with President Trump.

In the days following the price crash, some investors were told they would get a refund, though whether that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Milei deleted his post about the LIBRA coin not long after things went south, and put out a statement saying that he had “nothing to do with” the project and was “not aware of the details” of it.

Trump also launched a crypto coin as he was about to take office at the start of 2025, with many making millions of dollars on their investments.

However, the value of the $TRUMP coin has dropped significantly since then, though it wasn’t wiped out quite as quickly as LIBRA was.