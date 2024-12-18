Adin Ross confirms return stream for “chat” with Kick CEO as he plans Twitch comeback

Adin Ross is making his long-awaited return to streaming for a “chat” with Kick’s CEO, Eddie Craven, after revealing his plans to leave the platform in favor of Twitch.

Adin Ross has been absent from the streaming world for over 30 days, during which time he’s made vague hints about the uncertain future of his Kick channel.

In November, he openly confronted the platform’s CEO, threatening to “tell and show the world the real you” as speculation mounted that he would stop streaming there.

In December, Ross officially confirmed that he plans to leave Kick, saying he wants to focus on getting reinstated on Twitch — even going so far as deleting his 100K-strong community on X to “revamp” his image.

Instagram: adinross Adin Ross is returning to streaming on December 21 for a “chat’ with Kick’s leadership.

Before this grand exit, though, Ross is going live for one more conversation with Kick’s leadership to clear the air.

Adin Ross returns to Kick for “chat” with site’s CEO

On December 17, Ross tweeted a poster revealing that he will feature as a special guest on Episode 24 of Kick talk, an ongoing series where Kick staff sits down with content creators to discuss what’s happening on the site.

“Let’s have a chat mate,” Ross wrote, tagging Kick’s CEO and co-founder, Eddie Craven.

Kick’s Community X account also tweeted out the poster, with Kick staff member Santamaria replying with a popcorn and eyes emoji.

Ross and Craven’s Kick Talk episode will go live on December 21 at 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PT on Eddie’s channel.

Thus far, Craven has yet to release an official response to Ross. This news follows Craven seeming baffled by rumors that Ross was leaving Kick back in November, claiming the streaming star had “nowhere to go” after being permanently banned on Twitch in 2023.

While Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, has entertained the idea of reinstating Ross’s channel, he’s made it clear that the broadcaster must prove he’s changed his behavior in order to get back on the site’s good side.