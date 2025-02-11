Adin Ross blasts Kanye West after rapper leaks heated texts

Kick streamer Adin Ross is officially done with Kanye West after the rapper shared a string of text heated messages between them on X.

Adin Ross‘ relationship with Ye has been a tumultuous one, with the two planning — and subsequently canceling — podcast appearances time and again over the years.

Things finally came to a head in February 2025 after West texted Ross with a confusing demand for contact, saying that the streamer should address him as “sir” and that Kai Cenat had supposedly canceled a podcast with him.

Article continues after ad

Ross hit Ye back with a sarcastic reply, writing: “Yes sir, I will refer to you as sir. May I call you in two minutes, sir? I just found out Kai did that too from a post, not fully sure why. I been wanting to do our stream since 2022, sir.”

Ye blocked the streamer and put their conversation on blast in a viral post on X — and now, Adin is officially speaking out about the situation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross cuts off Kanye West after rapper shares their texts

To begin, Adin clarified that he had no regrets over his biting response to Ye’s demanding message, as told in a Kick stream on February 11.

“Did I f**k up here? Fk no, and I’ll stand on it again. F**k Kanye West,” Ross began. “You asked me to call you sir, and I called you sir. F**ck you.

“It’s really f**k Kanye. You’re out here making jokes about Make-A-Wish kids, you wanna joke about Diddy getting freed and sh*t… we all love your music, bro, but at the end of the day, yeah, ‘you made Graduation.’ How many times can we defend you and say that sh*t?

Article continues after ad

“You’re a piece of sh*t, you’re a scumbag, and you need help, and it’s affecting everyone’s lives, including your family.”

Ross went on to compare Kanye West to Drake, calling the Canadian rapper a “great human being” compared to Ye after he appeared on a couple of his live streams in late 2024.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, Ross concluded that Ye “needs to get help” and refused to apologize over the text exchange.

At the time of writing, Ye has yet to respond to Ross. The rapper deleted his X account after going on a viral tirade, leaving netizens wondering if there’s more left in this strange saga between one of the world’s biggest music artists and one of the net’s top streamers.