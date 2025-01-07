Adin Ross apologizes for raising “toxic” community in return Kick stream

Adin Ross vowed to create a healthier Kick community with “meaningful” content instead of influencing toxicity on the platform.

Adin Ross returned to Kick on Monday, January 6, for his first stream since December when he told his 1.5M followers that he’d be leaving the platform to focus on reinstating his value on Twitch.

With his Twitch plans falling through, Ross’ return to Kick was bound to be full of monumental information — if he wanted to continue to successfully impress his followers, that is.

Though he didn’t reveal plans to stream for 30 days straight like Kai Cenat or debut a game show with a $5M prize like MrBeast, Ross vowed to start “meaningful” content for his viewers.

“I want to rebuild. I want to actually completely revamp and reset everything. I want to go back to stuff that matters,” Ross stated. “With that being said, every stream that I do, especially at this point, until I say something else, is going to be something that’s heartwarming and something that’s meaningful.

“Any toxicity, I’m not streaming anymore on my platform. I don’t want to have any controversy.”

Adin Ross apologizes for creating “toxic” Kick community

Ross also apologized for contributing to the negativity of his previous Kick run. “Honestly, I’m not perfect. I’ve said crazy sh*t. I am taking full accountability for raising the morherf*ckers that are going on Twitter, making the craziest statements about certain people. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is my fault,’ and I feel horrible for it.”

He also explained how going forward, he wants nothing to do with toxic people, adding that what viewers see online isn’t how his community truly is, nor what he wants. “My chat is way different from my actual community,” Ross said.

Those who follow the Kick star were skeptical, though, thinking he wouldn’t be able to live up to his expectations for the future of his streams.

“Adin Ross is a changed man? We will see,” quipped one on X.

“Yeah, wonder how long this is going to last,” added another.

Despite clap-back from netizens, some fans do believe he has the potential for a successful comeback, saying his new mindset was a ‘W’ for the Kick community.