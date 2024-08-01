Adin Ross announces Donald Trump stream & makes $100K viewership bet with Kick CEO

Kick star Adin Ross revealed he’ll soon be joined on stream by President Donald Trump, and has bet $100K with the streaming site’s CEO that it will attract over 600,000 viewers.

Adin Ross has been a supporter of Donald Trump for some time now and had a chance to meet the former POTUS at UFC 287.

Following the 2023 event, Adin revealed that UFC President Dana White was trying to put him in contact with Trump for a potential collaboration closer to the election.

Now, over a year later, Ross has announced that he’ll be joined by Trump on Kick on August 5.

In a stream on July 30, Ross called up Dana White to thank him for making the connection.

“I just wanted to tell you that I really appreciate you, bro, because you definitely helped me do this. You’re the best. You’re the greatest. Thank you so much, Dana,” the Kick star said.

Ross then spoke with Kick CEO Eddie Craven, who gave him some advice to promote the broadcast and do the right things to “make sure it blows up.”

“I will bet $100,00 that I will get over 500,000 concurrent viewers,” Ross said, but agreed to make it 600k, because Craven called 500k “easy.”

Fellow streamer Asmongold was excited at the prospect, even predicting that it will draw over a million viewers.

“If this actually happens, this will be f**king legendary,” he said. “I’m gonna watch this for sure. I’m gonna be honest, if Adin Ross gets Donald Trump on stream, I think this can easily be over 1 million viewers.”

Adin Ross isn’t the first influencer Donald Trump will have met with during this election cycle. Back in June, the former president appeared on an episode of IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul to discuss a variety of topics ranging from aliens to boxing.

Out of 423 IMPAULSIVE episodes, the Trump interview has become the tenth most-watched on YouTube with 6.3M views, which could be an indicator of how well Adin’s stream with Trump will perform.

Ross’ stream with Trump is currently set for 1pm EST/10am PST on August 5.