Ac7ionMan swatted again during Kick stream and vows to finally catch who’s behind it

Ac7ionMan has been swatted again while hanging out with friends at his home in Texas, as the Kick streamer announced he’ll be working with the police to catch the hoax callers once and for all.

Two weeks prior, Ac7ionMan was handed a three-day suspension on Twitch after featuring permanently banned streamer Ice Poseidon. Despite his channel being reinstated on the platform, Ac7ionMan instead made the return and has continued to stream IRL on Kick.

However, the streamer, who has been swatted several times over his streaming career, was once again swatted during his August 22 Kick stream at his Texas home.

He and some friends were seen approaching the front door of the house after hearing a knock. “Who goes there?” One asked, as some loud banging followed and the visitors announced they were from the Lakeway Police Department.

Ac7ionMan and the others communicated back and forth with the officers for a short while, explaining “It’s a swat, we have our hands up, it’s a fake call, it’s a fake police call, we’re livestreamers.”

After the four individuals walked out the front door with their hands in the air and briefly spoke with two officers, the authorities searched the house while the group filmed them.

They asked if Ac7ionMan wanted to officially report them, to which he replied: “Off stream I’ll try to, but every time I do they never get caught and I’ve been trying to catch these guys. I know exactly their organization name and I’m willing to co-operate.”

“I’m going to work with law enforcement and do everything I can to take y’all down,” he continued, and added: “This is like the 50th time this has happened to me.” After being handed a number to contact, the officers left and he carried on streaming with no further issues.

Despite this situation going fairly smoothly, back in January Ac7ionMan was swatted during another Kick stream, in which police in Miami restrained him at gunpoint. In October of last year, authorities in Miami also arrested the streamer on multiple drug charges.

