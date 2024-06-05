Single Inferno’s Dex makes acting debut in new horror K-drama

Since Single’s Inferno Season 2, Dex has become a celebrity and is making his acting debut in a riveting horror thriller called Tarot.

There’s no denying that Season 2 of the dating series was a fan-favorite. Especially with the late introduction of Dex, a UDT army reserve soldier who had a bad-boy aura.

After the season, Dex came back as a host for Single’s Inferno Season 3 and skyrocketed in fame among fans and South Korea.

It was announced back in 2023 that Dex was taking up acting and would get his first leading role in a K-drama. The time has come as a first look at Dex in Tarot has been released.

Tarot has seven episodes, with each focusing on bizarre and mysterious events linked to tarot cards. Each main characters receive one card and is thrust into situations they may or may not have any control over linked to the card’s twisted fate.

Dex will star as the character Dong In. Per Soompi, Dex will star in the third episode titled “Please Throw It Away” as a veteran delivery driver. Dong In has dreams of opening his own company with the money he’s been saving, but things take a drastic turn one night.

After receiving an order from a customer, he finds an unmanaged locker with a tarot card inside. He’s instructed to throw out the customer’s trash.

Easy enough, but the tarot card’s presence means something sinister will unfold. The events that take place in Tarot are meant to mimic everyday situations someone could go through.

The K-drama has a unique cast, with Dex joined by Parasite actor Cho Yeo-jung, Queen of Tears star Lee Joo-bin, and Park Ha-sun. My Lovely Liar Seo Ji-hoon also joins the cast alongside Go Gyu-pil.

Tarot is set to be released as a movie first on June 14 and then episodes on U+mobiletv. In the meantime, you can check out the best time travel K-dramas, details about Single’s Inferno Season 4, and Netflix’s 2024 lineup.

