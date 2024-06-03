This secret Netflix code will let you ‘unlock’ thousands of K-dramas

Netflix has a good library of worthy K-dramas that fans can binge-watch for weeks, but there’s an easier way to get access to all of them

It’s well-known that Netflix users found a not-so-secret hack to find every movie and TV series in a certain genre, made by certain directors, and more. With Netflix adding more and more K-dramas to the streaming platform, it was only right that K-dramas get their own code.

On X/Twitter, a full Netflix secret code list was revealed to find every category that someone is looking for. All someone has to do is replace XXX in “www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxx” with the listed code of their choosing.

Article continues after ad

To find K-drama, the code is 67879 and fans get everything they could have imagined. Typing in the web URL with the code leads to a custom page on Netflix devoted to K-dramas.

The best part is that they’re divided by genres, from TV Dramedies like Hospital Playlist and award-winning TV Shows to chilling thrillers. There’s even a recommendation of the day section.

Article continues after ad

You can even find recommendations based on your prior K-drama watch history. That’s not all seeing as the library also includes Korean reality series like Physical 100, The Devil’s Plan, and more.

For die-hard K-drama fans, it may be a bit emotional to see such an extensive library on Netflix. Back in the days before streaming, K-dramas were only aired on Korean cable television.

Article continues after ad

Fans had to find streaming websites, often full of ads, to be able to watch their favorites or new K-dramas. With the global fame of the Hallyu wave and Korean entertainment breaking into Hollywood, K-dramas are more readily available.

Netflix has become one of the main platforms creating streaming partnerships with tvN, KBS, and more. Not to mention greenlighting Netflix originals like Mask Girl and gaining the rights to K-drama classics like My Mister.

With more K-dramas coming to Netflix, you can check out what’s being released in 2024 and the most anticipated K-dramas.