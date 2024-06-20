My Sweet Mobster has fans praising K-drama for its “realism” with ex-con storyline

The male lead of My Sweet Mobster is an ex-con trying to change the lives of former criminals, and fans are applauding the K-drama for its realistic approach to a common prejudice.

In the June K-drama, Seo Ji-hwan was a criminal and gang member before turning his life around. He’s now the CEO of a food distribution company that hires ex-cons in the hopes of giving them a new purpose.

But along the way in My Sweet Mobster, he and his employees face prejudice for their past despite trying to turn over a new leaf and join society as upstanding citizens.

“Watched the first Ep & really liked the premise of the business the ML is engaged in. It doesn’t glorify the world he came from. Really enjoyed what I’ve seen so far. Cute but with some realism left in,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

One prime example was in Episode 1, when Ji-hwan’s employees promoted their new kid-friendly sausage product at a local fair. When one of the employees tried to give a sample to a child, the child’s father intervened, claiming it could be laced with drugs.

The father went on a rampage, saying the food was made by ex-cons and not appropriate for children. The fight is recorded and uploaded online, with the company becoming scrutinized by the public.

My Sweet Mobster makes a point to portray Ji-hwan as a man trying to break the stigma of being an ex-con. He stops a young boy from stealing from a local dumpling shop and reminds his staff that they are more than their past.

He also tells the female lead that despite their good intentions at the food fair, people only saw what they wanted to see.

“What is interesting about this drama is it isn’t just dealing with the prejudices against ex-convicts but how the male lead keeps reminding himself and his group not to forget about that fact,” said another fan.

A fan on Reddit agreed, pointing out that My Sweet Mobster tackles a societal issue that’s prevalent in South Korea.

“I really appreciate the positive message of this drama. I grew up in Korea, and dramas like this and Daily Dose of Sunshine make me happy that it seems like the intense societal stigma and judgment that can exist in Korean society might be changing, slowly. Of course, I know drama is not reality but I like to think it represents the changing tides of the time,” said the fan.

It’s also important to note that Ji-hwan only appears cold and dangerous on the outside. In reality, he cares about his employees, gets shy about a girl he likes, and gets flustered. Ji-hwan’s character defies the stereotype of a criminal gangster who can’t be redeemed.

My Sweet Mobster is available to stream on Viki