Lovely Runner ending explained: Did Im Sol save Sun-jae for good?

The ending of Lovely Runner answers the long-awaited storyline question of whether Im Sol’s efforts to save Sun-jae finally work once and for all.

Throughout the K-drama, Im Sol traveled back in time repeatedly to prevent any event that could lead to Sun-jae’s possible death.

But fans observed that certain destined elements kept reemerging, driving the story toward its inevitable conclusion. By the final episodes, Im Sol and Sun-jae are in another timeline where things appear to work.

However, by the finale, the one main cataclysmic factor is still there – Im Sol’s stalker Kim Young-soo. He’s been a pivotal character that’s domino affected the lives of Im Sol and Sun-jae.

Things got tense as he struck again prior to the finale, but does he succeed again? Let’s break down if Im Sol and Sun-jae receive their final chance at a happily ever after. Warning: major Lovely Runner spoilers ahead!

Lovely Runner: Does Sun-jae live?

Yes! Due to Tae-sung’s last-minute intervention and chasing after Young-soo, he’s struck by a truck and dies in the reservoir.

Before the ending of Lovely Runner, Sun-jae had remembered everything from the prior timelines with Im Sol. At the same time, Young-soo is in a car chase with police and ready to crash into Sun-jae. Tae-sung then realizes what’s about to happen and intervenes.

He crashes his car into Young-soo’s and saves Sun-jae from being hit. As Tae-sung tries to arrest him, Young-soo flees before getting hit by an oncoming truck. The crash propels him into the river with life-threatening injuries.

Young-soo dies but in a way that parallels both Sun-jae and Im Sol’s prior timelines. Sun-jae had once died in the ocean after getting stabbed, and Im Sol’s original timeline involved Sun-jae saving her from drowning.

With Young-soo having basically taken over their fate of death, the timeline closes. Im Sol wakes up in a cab hearing the news of what happened while Sun-jae wakes up in the hospital realizing what Im Sol has done for him all this time.

They each race to make sure the other is okay. Sun-jae confesses to knowing everything from the prior timelines and they rekindle their romance for good.

Lovely Runner: What happens to Sun-jae and Im Sol?

In the finale, the happy couple move on with their lives and get married.

Once realizing that they have changed their fate and Young-soo is officially dead, they have nothing to worry about. Sun-jae is still a famous celebrity as an actor and Im Sol quit her job at the production company.

They both try to keep a low profile as a happy couple, but it doesn’t go that well seeing as Sun-jae is far too recognizable.

As their love story blossoms, Sun-jae realizes how much he loves Im Sol and plans to marry her. He decides to make his relationship status public without revealing it’s Im Sol just yet, but he does pick out a ring.

While dropping off Im Sol at home one day, Tae-sung meets them. He explains he just dropped off a present for her brother’s son.

The three go out for drinks to talk about Im Sol and Sun-jae dating. Knowing how Tae-sung took care of Im Sol in every timeline and helped catch Young-soo, Sun-jae thanks him.

When Im Sol’s family celebrates her brother’s son’s 100 days, Sun-jae sees it as an opportunity to reveal their relationship to both families.

Everyone is shell-shocked to see Sun-jae there due to the level of his fame and their shock grows deeper when they learn the secret woman in the paparazzi pictures is Im Sol. Sun-jae’s father accepts the relationship realizing he’s never seen his son smile so brightly.

After the party, Sun-jae planned the big moment on a fancy boat. It comes crashing down when Im Sol jokingly catches on to his big proposal plans. Trying to still surprise her, he tries to pop the question before Im Sol reveals she’s making a movie.

Realizing it’s Im Sol’s biggest dream, he supports her but also realizes it’s the wrong moment for a proposal. He keeps her occupied while his friends scurry away with the fireworks and cake.

Time passes as Im Sol works on her movie until she finally submits it. The two go on a walk through cherry blossom trees until petals begin to fall. Sun-jae stands behind her and captures the petals in her hands to make a wish. The second time she closes her eyes, the ring appears.

Sun-jae asks her to marry him and the ending for Lovely Runner montages their wedding and ends with them hugging under the cherry blossoms.

Lovely Runner is available to stream on Viki, and you can catch up on other K-dramas to stream this month, Kim Hye-yoon’s best K-dramas, and Netflix’s 2024 lineup.