Lee Je-hoon & Koo Kyo-hwan want to star in an LGBTQ+ K-drama together

Lee Je-hoon wasn’t too shy to reveal he wants his next project to be an LGBTQ+ love story with his co-star Koo Kyo-hwan and fans want to see it happen.

The two actors star in the action drama movie Escape where Lee Je-hoon plays a North Korean sergeant whose plans to defect to South Korea change when he stops another soldier from doing the same.

Still determined to escape, he gets chased by a ruthless major played by Koo Kyo-hwan. The two actors embody the movie’s needed grit and drama well, portraying characters stuck between their military duty to their country, and fighting for freedom for a new life.

During a press event for Escape with Star News, the moderator asked what role Lee would play if he appeared in another work with Koo. He was given some basic options like a friend or enemy character.

But Lee confidently said, “LOVER! I’m sorry, but none of the options were correct.”

The crows cheered and applauded, with Koo laughing at the reveal. But fans are completely on board to see it happen.

“Lee Jehoon and Koo Yookwan saying that they want to be in a gay film project as boyfriends. WE NEED TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN!” said one fan on X/Twitter.

An excited fan chimed in, saying, “I always had this feeling Jehoon wanted to do another gay project and here it is GOD PLEASE I WOULD SELL MY SOUL”

Another expressed how many actors are sure of what characters and roles they want to play, but sometimes it’s not entirely up to them.

“I sat up so fast. Man actors are ALWAYS saying they want to do interesting roles & projects like they will be THIS specific & the public will be hyped and still the companies will be like….mmm no. ?!?!” said one fan.

The possibility isn’t too far-fetched as both actors have played LGBTQ+ characters before. Lee starred in a Korean Boys Love short movie called Just Friends in 2009. It focused on a happy, in-love couple who experience the complications of coming out and revealing their relationship.

In 2016, Koo starred in a drama film called Jane. The movie centers on a runaway named So-hyun who meets a transgender woman named Jane and follows her group of misfits who act like a loving family.

Escape will be released in Korean theaters on July 5, 2024. The movie is part of the impressive 2024 lineup, and you can check out the movies being released by Netflix.