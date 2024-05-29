While Lovely Runner had more than enough tear-jerking moments, fans ugly cried during one emotional scene in the finale – especially knowing why Byeon Woo-seok cried real tears.

Im Sol and Sun-jae have come a long way since the K-drama finale. As both characters rekindle their romance and move on with their lives, Sun-jae decides to make things official.

He outs his relationship with Im Sol to both their families at a special dinner, but what happens after had fans in a chokehold of emotions. Im Sol’s grandmother stops Sun-jae and tells him to live a long and happy life. While rubbing her hand on his heart, she tells him to laugh and love.

The emotional moment had Sun-jae crying, but the real story is just as emotional. In a behind-the-scenes tvN video, it’s revealed that Byeon Woo-seok wasn’t meant to cry.

During scene rehearsals, Byeon kept crying during every take. The director decided to let it happen as a natural beautiful moment. But fans think the reason Byeon cried is due to his real-life story of his grandmother’s death.

“Byeon Woo-seok cried in Lovely Runner finale for this heartbreaking reason. I know actors like to take experiences from their personal life to get into character or sometimes a character touches close to their heart Woo-seok must miss his grandma so much he’s got such a beautiful heart I wanna hug him so bad,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another agreed with the sentiment saying, “I knew it, Woo-seok wasn’t supposed to cry with grandma but he must have remembered his own grandma and missed her so much while shooting that scene and the director comforted him

In an episode of You Quiz on the Block, Byeon’s love for his grandmother was apparent. He explained his grandmother was sick and he wanted to take a nap before going to see her. By the time that he did, she had died and it became the biggest regret of his life.

Lovely Runner is also Byeon’s first major lead role in a romance K-drama. Having spent 10 months filming, at a screening for the finale, he had to take a moment to dry his tears.

Lovely Runner is also Byeon's first major lead role in a romance K-drama. Having spent 10 months filming, at a screening for the finale, he had to take a moment to dry his tears.