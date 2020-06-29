Ubisoft to reveal "Hyper Scape" battle royale according to reports

It appears that Ubisoft are on the cusp of revealing a brand new AAA first-person shooter battle royale, according to Rod 'Slasher' Breslau.

The game developers have masterminded the success of some of the biggest franchises in recent times, including the Tom Clancy series, Assassin's Creed, and many others.

However, it appears something completely news is the next thing on the menu for players, and it's going to be called Hyper Scape according to reports.

Esports journalist Slasher posted details about the next addition to the world of battle royale on June 29, tweeting details from his account. In the days previous, he had been heralded as the key source of information for all things Dr Disrespect, following the Twitch star's mysterious ban on the streaming platform.

This time, though, a fresh game is on the agenda.

He tweeted: "Today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape."

Sources: Hyper Scape is a free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay. Hyper Scape goes into closed beta next week with open beta and full launch of the game on July 12th pic.twitter.com/gUURbvo1N3 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Slasher replied with a follow up tweet, claiming it will be free-to-play. A release date of July 12 has also been mentioned, along with a timeframe for the closed beta.

Ubisoft are yet to have confirmed the project officially, at the time of writing, although others have been quick to comment on the matter – including Sir Scoots.

Right after the news broke, he posted: "Wrong leak. Leak stock at record low." Quite possibly, this was in jest, and we'll soon find out by the looks of things which one is accurate.

Wrong leak. Leak stock at record low. https://t.co/3TFyHoIgMe — Scott Smith (@SirScoots) June 29, 2020

Aside from those initial details, Breslau also said the following about the new project: "Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before. Twitch chat will among other things be able to directly impact the game live with game-changing events."

As soon as we hear more in terms of confirmed details, we'll be the first to let you know.