Hyper Scape top tips & tricks to increase your win rate

Hyper Scape is the latest battle royale that aims to draw in players with its fast-paced futuristic action. To make sure you’re up to speed, we’ve put together a list of tips and tricks that will help you crush the competition.

Hyper Scape has finally launched for both PC and consoles and players have been busy getting to grips with Ubisoft’s futuristic take on the battle royale genre. While the squad-based action may be familiar to those that have played PUBG, Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, we found that there are enough unique mechanics to make it worth jumping into.

Advertisement

Of course, the path to victory in Hyper Scape can be a tricky one, especially if you’re a fresh-faced recruit. Fortunately, we’ve put together a handy tips guide that will help you secure more game-winning squad eliminations in no time.

Fuse weapons and hacks to increase your DPS

One of the more unique things about Hyper Scape is the ability to upgrade your current gear into more powerful versions. If you find a duplicate of your current weapon or hack, simply pick it up to increase its damage. Guns receive a notable boost to both their damage and magazine capacity, while hacks gain a significant decrease in their cooldown timer.

Advertisement

The majority of guns and abilities in Hyper Scape start off with a fusion level of 0, but they can be upgraded a total of four times. Certain areas of the map have a chance to drop fully fused gear, making them very popular areas to land. Late-game fights are often decided by which squads have fully upgraded gear, so always be on the lookout for chances to fuse your current equipment.

Combo your abilities together for added lethality

Hacks offer players unique abilities that range from movement enhancements, protective shields, damaging slams, and even life-saving AoE heals that can help keep your squad from falling in battle. There are currently 11 hacks to choose from and you’ll naturally find them littered around the futuristic streets of Neo Arcadia. Of course, some hacks are a lot more potent than others.

For example, Slam can be used to both escape unwanted situations or used to engage enemy squads, while Wall can give you the necessary high ground needed to get a decent vantage point for those all-important sniper kills.

Advertisement

Two hacks can be equipped at once and each one can be upgraded, so make sure you experiment with different combinations to find out which ones suit your playstyle.

Use height to your advantage

Neo Arcadia is urban warfare at its finest and while its city streets may look otherworldly, the age-old high ground advantage still works wonders here.

Just like most FPS shooters, having a decent vantage point will allow you to easily see those below you and gain vital information on your current surroundings. Long-range weapons like the Protocol V sniper rifle offer some blistering fast kill times, particularly when you’re able to land headshots.

Advertisement

Read more: How to claim Hyper Scape Twitch Prime rewards

As a result, it’s often best to seek out nearby rooftops to get the drop on nearby squads. Because of this, we recommend always running a movement enhancing hack that will allow you to effortlessly jump from building to building.

Constantly keep on the move

While Warzone and PUBG often reward those that patiently wait for their opponents to come to them, the best Hyper Scape players are constantly using the game’s movement system to their advantage. Games are incredibly fast-paced and with movement enhancing abilities, jump pads, slides, and double jumps, there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be utilizing them.

Not only do these mobility features make you harder to hit, they also give you a great amount of traversal speed when rushing to the next safe zone. After all, a moving target is much harder to hit than a stationary one.

Use the best weapon combinations

Like most battle royale games, Hyper Scape’s map is absolutely brimming with all kinds of loot for players to pick up and fight over.

However, not all guns and are made equally and some are much better than others. Neo Arcadia is a big place and you’ll often find yourself in mid-range to long-range firefights, making weapons like the Skybreaker launcher and Protocol V sniper rifle extremely deadly.

These weapons may have a slow rate of fire, but they are capable of eliminating enemies with just a few shots. Due to Hyper Scape's high time to kill, we found it best to run one of the above with either the Ripper assault rifle or the Hexfire gatling gun. Consider using these weapon combinations if you wish to drastically increase your chances of snagging a win.

If you follow these Hyper Scape tips and tricks, you’ll be able to secure more squad eliminations in no time. For more guides, news, and leaks follow @HyperScapeIntel on Twitter.