Hyper Scape Season 1 patch notes: Consoles, Battle pass & new weapon

Hyper Scape's first official season, The First Principle, has begun, as the game rolls out on consoles as well as PC, and brings with it the Season 1 battle pass.

For PS4 and Xbox One players, this is your first chance to experience Ubisoft's Battle Royale. Also, cross-progression is available, so you will retain your progress regardless of your platform of choice.

Cross-play will be coming to Hyper Scape at a later date too, and Ubisoft have confirmed that it will be optional when it does launch.

There's also a new weapon in this update, namely the Dragonfly, a silenced, semi-auto precision rifle, the 11th weapon in the game. Plus, a new hack called 'Magnet' which will "attract and trap enemies caught in its area of effect."

Season 1 Battle Pass

Just like Fortnite and Warzone, the Hyper Scape battle pass features 100 tiers to progress through, unlocking exclusive cosmetics along the way.

The in-game shop will also offer more content to purchase straight away, with brand new content as well as a selection of items returning from the Open Beta shop.

Also, if you're interested in the lore of the Hyper Scape world, you can find Memory Shards – narrative collectibles which contain an image and lore fragment.

Streamer mode

The developers have also heard the pleas of streamers and are adding more protection in for those who want to broadcast their gameplay. You can already anonymize enemy players' names, but starting with Season 1, you can also anonymize your own name, to stop those pesky stream snipers.

Check out the full patch notes below from Ubisoft.

Hyper Scape Season 1 v1.0 patch notes

WEAPONS

DRAGONFLY (NEW!)

Damage Across Fusion: 18/18/18/18/21

Clip size Across Fusion: 12/14/16/18/20

HARPY

Damage Across Fusion: 7/7/7/7/8

Clip size Across Fusion: 30/33/36/39/45

HEXFIRE

Damage Across Fusion: 4/4/4/4/5

Clip size Across Fusion: 150/180/210/240/270

RIPPER

Damage Across Fusion: 12/12/12/12/14

Clip size Across Fusion: 24/26/28/30/36

RIOT 1

Damage Across Fusion: 26/28/31/34/38

Clip size Across Fusion: 6/6/6/6/6

D-TAP

Damage Across Fusion: 5/5/5/5/6

Clip size Across Fusion: 15/17/18/20/23

PROTOCOL V

Damage Across Fusion: 50/55/62/70/80

Clip size Across Fusion: 3/3/3/3/3

MAMMOTH

Damage per Pellet Across Fusion: 5/5/5/5/7

Clip size Across Fusion: 5/6/7/8/9

SKYBREAKER

Damage Across Fusion: 40/44/50/56/64

Clip size Across Fusion: 1/1/1/1/1

Min Range for Full Damage & Full Explosion AoE: 20m

KOMODO

Damage Across Fusion: 29/29/29/29/34

Clip size Across Fusion: 5/6/7/8/9

Min Range for Full Damage: 15m

SALVO

Damage Across Fusion: 23/23/23/23/28

Clip size Across Fusion: 6/7/8/9/10

HACKS

MAGNET (NEW!)

Cooldown Across Fusion: 14/13/12/11/9s

Max Active Magnets: 1

BALL

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

Hit Points: 65

SLAM

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

Damage Across Fusion: 20/20/20/20/30

TELEPORT

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

REVEAL

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

WALL

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

Hit Points: 250

Effect Duration: 9s

Max Active Walls: 2

INVISIBILITY

Cooldown Across Fusion: 14/13/12/11/9s

Effect Duration: 5s

MINE

Cooldown Across Fusion: 14/13/12/11/9s

Damage Across Fusion: 30/30/30/30/45

Detection Radius: 15m

Mine Chase Duration: 8s

Max Active Mines: 1

INVULNERABLE

Cooldown Across Fusion: 14/13/12/11/9s

Effect Duration: 5s

HEAL

Cooldown Across Fusion: 14/13/12/11/9s

Effect Duration: 9s

Max Active Heals: 1

SHOCKWAVE

Cooldown Across Fusion: 12/11/10/9/7s

Damage Across Fusion: 20/20/20/20/30

TWITCH CROWNCAST

LETHAL MELEE EVENT (NEW!)

New Game Event triggered via Viewers’ Vote on Crowncast extension only.

Effect: Melee deals massive damage (enough to instantly eliminate an opponent).

Event Duration: 50s

KUDOS (NEW!)

New option available to Viewers in the Crowncast extension

Twitch Viewers can now use Bits to send Kudos & show their support to their streamer during the match. Kudos are in-game emotes and do not affect gameplay.

PROGRESSION, BATTLE PASS & SHOPS

BATTLE PASS & CHALLENGES

New 100 Tiers Battle Pass added, with both Free and Premium tracks.

added, with both Free and Premium tracks. Challenges are now always displayed in the World Map

Assists are now tracked only when helping an Ally/Squad player eliminate an Enemy player, as designed.

SHOPS

Season One items have been added to the Daily Shop.

A new Weekly Shop has been added and will propose Item Bundles.

MEMORIES (NEW!)

Memory Shards Collectibles have been added to the game

They will progressively appear during the Season and will provide Lore about the Hyper Scape universe as well as Battle points once discovered.

once discovered. You can read the Lore found with Memories in the Hall of Champions located to your left when you enter the Hyper Scape HUB.

GAME MODES & SYSTEMS

ANTI-CHEAT & ANTI-TOXICITY