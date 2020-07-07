Hyper Scape July 6 patch notes: Hexfire nerfs, Mine Hack buffs, more

Hyper Scape developers Ubisoft have shipped the first-ever patch for their debut battle royale on July 6, and there’s already some major weapon and Hack changes loading onto live servers, including nerfs for the Hexfire, and more.

Ubisoft muscled its way into the popular battle royale scene with the release of Hyper Scape on July 2. The game’s closed beta ⁠— which is set to end at midnight on July 7 ⁠— has already had thousands of players flooding in to try out the brand-new title.

Right off the bat, a number of balancing issues rose to the fore. The Hexfire light machine gun leaped to the top of the metagame with it’s devastating ‘time-to-kill.’ The Hyper Scape devs admitted this was a “critical” issue they were looking into.

Now the first update is here and, just like the developers promised, it’s all about balancing the guns and Hacks that have reigned supreme in Hyper Scape’s opening days. Here’s all the changes that were shipped in the July 6 update.

Hexfire TTK nerfs

The headlining change for the first-ever Hyper Scape patch is a power reduction for all-star weapon pick the Hexfire. The gun has been “more dominant” than the devs were expecting it to be early on, they admitted in the patch notes.

“The time-to-kill of the gun is too fast if you add the benefit of a large magazine and firing stability,” community manager Ryan Blanchard explained. “We want gameplay to be diverse, and so the Hexfire needs to become a less obvious choice."

The main focus of the July 6 nerfs was to “reduce the overall damage output of the weapon,” he added. To do this, the Hyper Scape devs have shipped a damage reduction (4/4/4/4/5 to 3/3/3/3/4). Bullet spread has also been dialed up slightly.

Weapon Changes

The Hexfire wasn’t the only gun to exceed Ubisoft’s expectations in the first days of the title’s close beta, Blanchard admitted. The Skybreaker has also had its damage tweaked downward slightly, but retains its blast radius “for now.”

The “brutal” Salvo EPL grenade launcher has also had its damage reduced slightly. The gun launched as a “fire-and-forget” option that has been dominating Hyper Scape’s indoor areas, the devs said. Its end-game power has remained the same.

On the other side of the July 6 balance changes, the Komodo rocket launcher has had a tiny buff to its explosive damage (22/22/22/22/28, from 20/20/20/20/25), and the auto-locking D-Tap pistol had its rate of fire increased.

Hack Changes

There were only two changes for Hacks in the new Hyper Scape patch. The Armor Hack had its duration dropped slightly. It now activates for six (6) seconds, down from eight (8). It also had its cooldown increased (14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s).

Finally, Mines have had their reaction time fiddled with slightly, the devs revealed at the end of the July 6 patch notes. Their trigger timer is now down to 0.5 seconds, and their projectile acceleration has been “strongly increased.”

Blanchard has confirmed this July 6 update would not be shipped with any bug fixes. The devs are already aware of “a number of known issues,” however, that they revealed would be addressed in the next few days.

The Hyper Scape community manager also confirmed the title’s July 6 patch update will be a 182MB download. It should take up a similar space in all PC installs as well. Here are all the weapon and Hack changes coming to Hyper Scape:

Hyper Scape July 6 update patch notes

Weapons

Hexfire

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 3/3/3/3/4, down from 4/4/4/4/5.

Contextual movement Spread in Hip-fire (run, sprint & in-air states) has been slightly increased to reinforce difference with Ripper in terms of mobility.

Aim Down Sight (ADS) accuracy is unchanged.

Skybreaker

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 40/46/52/58/64, down from 50/57/65/72/80.

Salvo

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 22/22/22/22/28, down from 25/25/25/25/31.

Komodo

Damage across Fusion levels increased to 22/22/22/22/28, up from 20/20/20/20/25.

D-Tap

Rate of Fire in Hip-fire +10%.

Rate of Fire in ADS +10%.

Hacks

Armor

Hack duration lowered to 6s, down from 8s.

Cooldown across fusion increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s.

Mine