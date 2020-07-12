Hyper Scape July 12 patch notes: anti-cheat, new guns, bug fixes, more

Alongside the launch of Hyper Scape’s open beta, Ubisoft have also deployed a new 0.3 patch for the battle royale that features a variety of fixes, features, and a new anti-cheat system.

The July 2-8 closed beta Technical Test provided gameplay data and a feedback foundation for Hyper Scape’s developers, upon which they have launched a new patch with the open beta that solves connectivity issues while providing some new elements, adjustments, and an anti-cheat protocol.

Patch 0.3 new features

Harpy SMG : the game’s first SMG, perfect for high-mobility, close-quarters combat with a fast reload speed, high fire-rate and no bullet spread penalties for sprinting and jumping

Shockwave Hack : the game’s second true damage-dealing Hack, Shockwave delivers an AOE blast that hurts less than Slam but has a faster cooldown, range, and propels opponents away

Haste Game Event : a viewer-exclusive Game Event that can be triggered through Crowncast on Twitch and increases the speed of every player in the game

Crowncast Battle Pass progression : watching partnered streamers on Twitch now allows players to level up their Battle Pass by up to two tiers per day

Crowncast squad invitations : Twitch streamers can now easily invite their Crowncast viewers to join their in-game squad

Open Beta Battle Pass : 30 tiers have been made available, for free, for the duration of the Open Beta

Crown Rush Solo Mode: a solo, 100-player version of the traditional trios mode has been added

These new features should liven the game up for PC players who are excited to experiment in Hyper Scape, while the Crowncast Battle Pass integration should slightly satiate console players who want to get a leg up on their unlocks before accessing the game later this summer.

The game will be coming to PS4 and XB1 this summer.

Patch 0.3 adjustments

Salvo rocket launcher : detonation radius has been decreased from 0.9 to 0.7

Low Gravity Game Event : duration has been decreased from 50 seconds to 35

Showdown and Crown modes : collapsed sector damage multiplied by five during Showdown and crown-bearer’s hack cooldowns are increased by 33 percent

Ammo : players now only need to pick ammo up four times, instead of six, to reach max ammo capacity

Weapon swap: swapping guns now takes 0.5 seconds instead of 0.8

Players were very quickly concerned with the potential for cheesiness with indoor carpet bombing by the Salvo and Hack abuse by crown-bearers in the late game, so these adjustments should address those while providing some other general improvements.

Patch 0.3 anti-cheat, technical optimization, and fixes

Anti-cheat : should BattlEye detect hacks or cheat programs, accused player’s Ubisoft account will be permanently banned alongside PC through a hardware ID ban

Optimization : enabled texture streaming for weapons and characters, adjusted global texture streaming memory pools, and reduced loading time from 90 seconds to 60

Fixes : addressed revive bug, orchid-CO15 error, and “multiple client and server crashes”

Hyper Scape Open Beta available NOW on PC pic.twitter.com/D2Dz0C5UDA — Hyper Scape Intel (@HyperScapeIntel) July 12, 2020

It should be exciting for fans to see that Ubisoft is being aggressive with adjustments and additions to their new battle royale, as ensuring a regular cadence is crucial to maintaining player interest.

The Hyper Scape Open Beta was announced with a trailer that finally introduced some of the game’s lore alongside its fast-paced gameplay. Now the community just waits to find out how responsive Ubisoft will continue being to player feedback during the title’s next, publicly available phase.