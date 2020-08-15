Hyper Scape devs tease new modes, crossplay launch, Switch release, more

The developers behind the new battle royale game Hyper Scape dropped plenty of teasers about new features coming and a possible Switch version during a recent Reddit AMA.

Hyper Scape is somewhat of a mixed bag. While the game doesn't exactly have the stardom and standout power of other battle royale games (at least right now), there's no denying that there's still a passionate fanbase backing the game that wants it to succeed.

Because of this, it's no surprise developers decided to hold a Reddit AMA in order to answer any questions that fans have so far. While most of the questions seemed to be focused more on behind-the-scenes subjects, there were a couple of good hints at the future of Hyper Scape.

First, devs confirmed that they're working on and/or looking into a wider variety of modes for the first-person shooter, with Duos and Team Deathmatch being specifically named. While there was no release date given for either mode, the former was confirmed to be coming "soon".

In addition to the new modes, the developers also confirmed that cross-play, a feature that's been highly anticipated for a while now, is coming sometime before the end of the year. It might not be the concrete date that fans were hoping for, but it's the most defined timeframe that we've gotten so far.

Finally, one of the more notable answers came when a user asked about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch version of Hyper Scape. While the developers didn't outright say that one is being worked on, they did hint at it.

"Wouldn't this game be awesome on Switch?" Jean-Christophe Guyot, the creative director of the game, said. "I love the Switch."

This is the first time we've ever heard anything about a possible Switch version of Hyperscape, though it shouldn't really be a surprise if it does happen. The console is one of the most popular on the market right now, and studios have been slowly but consistently porting games to it over the past year or so.

All in all, it seems like a great time to be a Hyper Scape fan. With all the upcoming game modes, story additions, and the possibility of a Switch version, it seems like things are looking up for the game in the near future.