Hyper Scape developers reveal crossplay & Battle Pass cross-progression

Ubisoft developers for the new battle royale, Hyper Scape, have officially confirmed the game’s current crossplay and Battle Pass cross-progression plans.

At the moment, Hyper Scape is available for a closed beta Technical Test on PC across various regions. But on their website and in a Reddit AMA, Senior Producer Graeme Jennings has confirmed the game will also be coming to Xbox One and Playstation 4, with Battle Pass cross-progression across all systems.

"Hey, dude."@A_Seagull makes #HyperScape's Protocol V sniper look way too easy 😧 pic.twitter.com/oIyFB8L2j9 — Hyper Scape Intel (@HyperScapeIntel) July 5, 2020

While PC players like Brandon “Seagull” Larned have been showing off absurd plays during the closed beta, the console community has been wondering when they’ll be able to get in on the action.

According to the game’s website, the current confirmed systems for official launch are PC, PS4, and XB1. And, in the AMA, Senior Producer Graeme Jennings confirmed that console’s release will be “this summer” and that the team is “looking at what other platforms [they’ll] release on in the future.” This suggests that systems like Switch and mobile devices are not out of the question just yet.

Play the Hyper Scape through July 7 and earn these exclusive Twitch themed items & more in the FREE Technical Test Battle Pass!



Items earned during Technical Test will carry over to future game phases. pic.twitter.com/jzX7ETfIuz — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 3, 2020

Although it’s already been confirmed that players’ Battle Pass progression during the Technical Test will carry over to the official launch, the game’s community has been curious about unlocks transferring over to console.

Jennings has also detailed that “the game will have cross-progression once consoles launch, which means you can have those items on console if you jump into the Technical Test now.” This is an absolute incentive for players who prefer console, but have a PC, to watch Twitch streams (or sign up for the email lottery) to earn a chance at getting into the closed beta.

The Technical Test will only be available until about July 8, depending on your region, but developers have suggested that a second beta test is likely to roll out for PC players in the coming weeks—with console’s launch coming alongside the official, public release.

While console players may be frustrated that they can’t drop into Neo Arcadia just yet, they can still follow the game’s progress on Twitch to get a sense for mechanics and the weapon meta.

Guns like the Hexfire have already been deemed overpowered, and will be nerfed by the time Hyper Scape is out on XB1 and PS4, but fans might as well start getting a leg up on the competition now by monitoring the meta’s progress.