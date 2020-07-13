How to watch Hyper Scape Twitch Rivals: schedule, teams, more

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s new battle royale, is celebrating its public beta launch with a Twitch Rivals event, featuring some of the platform’s top streamers as they battle it out for the Crown on Neo Arcadia as well as $100,000.

Hyper Scape has launched. After the Ubisoft Forward conference on July 12, the new battle royale title has left closed beta and is now open for everyone to enjoy.

To celebrate the occasion, Twitch and Ubisoft are putting on a show. Twitch Rivals is returning for the new battle royale, giving viewers on the platform even more interaction than altering the game state through Crown Cast. Plus, you can get a special deployment pod just by watching.

The action kicks off on July 13, so for everything you need to know about the teams competing across Europe and North America, keep on reading.

Hyper Scape Twitch Rivals stream

The Hyper Scape Twitch Rivals tournament will be primarily streamed on the Twitch Rivals channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded it below. Individual streamers will also be sharing their POVs.

Hyper Scape Twitch Rivals format

The format is similar to previous Twitch Rivals tournaments held for battle royales like Fortnite and Warzone. 20 teams of Trios will have 2.5 hours to set three scores in public lobbies to try and qualify for the top four.

Points will be heavily skewed towards wins, not just placements. While you’ll get a point for every kill in a game, a win will net you 15 points. If a team manages to win two or three games in those 2.5 hours, they’ll be sitting pretty for the finals.

Speaking of the finals, the top four teams will be given an extra hour to set another high score to determine the winner at the end of the near four-hour event.

Hyper Scape's Open Beta is here, and to celebrate we're kicking off a Twitch Rivals competition, starting tomorrow at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.



Tune in now for the Twitch Rivals Pre-Show, and get ready for the upcoming showdown. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020

The stream will kick off from 10am PT on July 13 for Europe, while North American action will start at 2pm PT.

Hyper Scape Twitch Rivals teams

Sadly, no information about the teams has been made available yet. What we do know is that 20 teams of three will be competing across North America and Europe. That totals 120 of your favorite Twitch streamers taking to Neo Arcadia to battle it out for the inaugural Twitch Rivals title in Hyper Scape.

We will update this section as soon as the teams are released.