How to use Hyper Scape Crowncast to change the game for Twitch streamers

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s new battle royale that has a heavy focus on streamers and their communities, and here’s everything you need to know about the Crowncast Twitch extension to change live games.

As far as battle royales go, Hyper Scape is already one of the faster and more dynamic takes to a title in the genre. This is by design, especially when you take into account the built-in core mechanic that lets people vote on game-impacting events.

Advertisement

There are a ton of options that could pop up that let people decide on a range of options, such as implementing effects like Low gravity, or the Reveal events to simply viewing a Twitch streamer’s current loadout.

What is Crowncast?

Crowncast is a free and downloadable extension for Twitch. The experimental game mechanic is one of the core design features of Hyper Scape, and is built right into the battle royale itself.

Advertisement

For streamers, it lets them hook up their game to their stream which offers a completely new way to interact with their viewers.

For viewers, the program gives them the opportunity to influence their favorite streamer’s content by taking part in pop-up voting events that instantly impact the battlefield.

How to activate Crowncast

As a streamer, to get started you need to:

Advertisement

Got to Twitch.tv Open the Hyper Scape Crowncast description page Click ‘Install’ on the top right After installing, click the ‘Configure’ button Connect your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts by going here If desired, set a stream delay Go to ‘My Extensions’, and select Crowncast and click Activate Set Crowncast to Overlay 1 Hit ‘Done’

As a viewer, to get voting you need to:

Open your favorite streamer playing Hyper Scape If Crowncast is activated, simply wait for an event to start Once it starts, click on your favorite effect

Once all the voting is done, the system will tally all of the entries and decide which one got the most ballots. A single vote from streamers’ subscribers counts as three, while regular viewers just counts as one.

Crowncast lets viewers see their streamer’s team stats and loadout in real time, while giving a peak at the current match status for the closed sectors.

Advertisement

The extension is a crucial part of Hyper Scape and will change as the game develops, but it’s already adding a new dimension to how Twitch viewers watch battle royales.