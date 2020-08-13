After being stuck exclusively on PC for around a month, Hyper Scape has officially launched on PlayStation 4 and, to celebrate, Ubisoft has released a brand new PlayStation Plus-exclusive pack for the game. Here's how to get your hands on it.

One thing that Sony has over the competition is its commitment to PlayStation Plus-exclusive packs for free-to-play games. These extra pieces of DLC give exclusive cosmetics to PS Plus subscribers completely free of any extra charge.

Given the fact that Hyper Scape just released on PS4, it's no surprise that Ubisoft and PlayStation also released a pack, titled the Lightspeed Pack, to coincide with the game's full launch.

What's included in the PlayStation Plus Lightspeed Pack?

There are two items included with the Lightspeed Pack - a Cruze Lightspeed Champion skin and a Lightspeed Komodo Weapon Design. The items are pretty flashy, with yellow and blue accents adorning both the weapon and the skin itself.

How to get the free Hyper Scape PlayStation Plus Lightspeed Pack

It should go without saying that the only way to get your hands on this pack, at least right now, is to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you don't have an active subscription, there's no way to pick up these items, at least not now.

Visit the PlayStation Store Search Hyper Scape in the search bar Scroll down to the "add-ons" section of the game page Click to download the pack.

How long will this pack be available?

Like all PlayStation Plus packs, the Lightspeed bundle is only available for a limited time. Players have until the end of Season 1, which is approximately in 54 days (estimated end date is Monday, October 5) to claim it. After that, it'll be removed from the storefront and will more than likely be replaced with another exclusive bundle.

