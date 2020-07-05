How to fix Hyper Scape Orchid-CO15 error

Already run into the Orchid-CO15 error code in Hyper Scape? Don’t worry, it’s an easy fix. Just follow our step-by-step guide below.

Hyper Scape is only in its technical testing phase, so, as you can expect, there are bound to be a few issues. On the whole, the battle royale’s beta has gone pretty smoothly. Players have been flooding the servers after getting beta access via Twitch and trying out the unique trios and solo mode.

Yet, some have been running into a pretty annoying pre-game bug known as Orchid-CO15.

Yes, the error code might have a bit of a nonsensical name just like plenty of others, but don’t let that distract you from how annoying it is. When you run into the bug, you’ll have to leave your lobby for a little bit but follow these tips, and you’ll be dropping back into Neo Arcadia in no time at all.

How to fix Hyper Scape error code Orchid-CO15

As noted, the annoying error will require you to leave whatever lobby you’re in, be it with friends or with random players you’ve met during games.

Once you back out of the bugged lobby, you don’t have to re-install the game, verify your files, or anything like that. You just have to leave, wait a few moments, and then reconnect to a Hyper Scape lobby.

Once you reconnect to the lobby, you should be able to find a game and the bug will have passed. If it doesn’t, you will likely have to restart the game but just backing out of the lobby seems to be the common fix as of writing.

Back out of your Hyper Scape lobby Wait for about 15-20 seconds Rejoin your lobby Start searching for a game of Hyper Scape!

As you can see, it is a pretty simple fix and there is nothing overly game-breaking to the bug but if you happen to run into it, it can be annoying. No one wants to keep rejoining lobbies over and over again, you just want to play.

Once you do get into a game, though, if you want a few tips on getting your first win, be sure to follow our guide here.