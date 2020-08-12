How to claim Hyper Scape Twitch Prime rewards

Now that Hyper Scape is out on both consoles and PC, Twitch Prime users have the chance to redeem some exclusive rewards that can be used in-game. Here's how you can unlock them.

After being sort-of released in an open beta-state for PC back in July 2020, Hyper Scape is finally here on all main platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and, of course, PC. Players are now able to jump into the battle royale world and experience all that the futuristic Ubisoft-published game has to offer, regardless of platform.

One thing that's pretty common right now, especially with larger battle royale games, is the inclusion of Twitch Prime rewards, which gives players a chance to get exclusive content just by being a subscriber of the service. Now, Hyper Scape is getting in on the Twitch Prime fun.

What's available in Hyper Scape with Twitch Prime?

Right now, Twitch Prime players will have access to an exclusive Champion, emote, and halo tag, as well as nine different weapon designs, which is a pretty hefty amount of content.

This means that, in total, Twitch Prime players will have access to 12 different pieces of content across Season 1, which is at least double the normal amount of content, if not more. Obviously, the amount of content could change from season to season, but if that continues, Twitch Prime players are sure to be very happy.

How can I get access to this content?

First and foremost, you need to be a Twitch Prime (now called Prime Gaming) member to take advantage of these exclusive items, so if you aren't one, you'll need to sign up. It's also worth noting that Twitch Prime is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, so if you're an Amazon Prime member, you automatically have access to these items.

If you're Twitch Prime member, here's a list of steps on how to make sure you earn your content:

Link your Uplay and Amazon accounts Redeem access to the Battle Pass tiers at this link. Start leveling up your battle pass in-game.

It's worth pointing out two very important details about this content. This content is only available by leveling up the battle pass, meaning you won't immediately get access to everything. Players will get content at different tier levels in addition to the normal content you would unlock at that level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF3iv9F4LH4

That being said, Hyper Scape famously has a cool function that allows you to earn battle pass content while watching Twitch streams of the game. Given the fact that this exclusive content is technically a part of the battle pass, that means you can also unlock the Prime content while watching Twitch.

All in all, this is a great deal for Prime subscribers. While it gives you more content than most games, it doesn't automatically give it to you, meaning more people will spend time in the game itself. Here's hoping it helps bring the game back into the mainstream light.