Crazy Hyper Scape exploit already allows players to break the game

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s new, fast-paced battle royale, and it didn’t take very long after release for players to discover the first major exploit that lets them climb to the top of the map and dominate from up high.

Hacks are abilities in Hyper Scape that can be found around the map and provide a variety of upgrades for players including additional armor, healing teammates, and building walls – which is what a newly-discovered exploit takes advantage of.

Just a few hours after the game released, clips began popping up that showed how people have been able to use the wall hack to reach new heights (literally) on the map.

In the clip below, you can see how, by standing on top of the wall, players are able to slowly build their way up, then use the newfound spot to snipe down on helpless enemies, who probably can't see where they're being shot at from.

The above user used a combination of the teleport hack and the wall hack to float in the air, which is possible because the walls can be placed while in midair after you teleport yourself straight up.

Unless you have other players using the exact same hacks, there basically won't be any way to enemies to effectively counter this, unless they can boast shroud-like aiming skills from the ground.

This exploit brings back memories of the Fortnite tower meta, and if Ubisoft doesn't make a change, this "sky wall" strategy could very well become Hyper Scape's first dominant meta. Luckily, there is a very easy fix that could prevent this.

All Ubisoft would have to do to discourage this cheesy exploit is to require a solid base of some kind for the wall to be built on, similar to how Mei's Ice Wall works in Overwatch or Sage's wall in Valorant.

Hopefully, developers do implement a quick fix for this egregious exploit, since shooting up at a player you can barely see in the sky while they're basically shooting fish in a barrel doesn't seem very fair.