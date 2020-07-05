Best weapons to dominate in Hyper Scape – Hexfire, Skybreaker & more

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape is a very unique battle royale, but four guns are starting to emerge as the game’s most powerful: the Ripper, Protocol V, Skybreaker, and Hexfire.

Hyper Scape has an array of weaponry that is vastly different from other battle royales. Although it only has one true assault rifle and sniper, the title has three different rocket or grenade launchers—fitting given how important AOE damage is in such a mobile shooter. Here are the guns that have emerged from the field as the most impactful.

Ripper

Hyper Scape’s only assault rifle, the Ripper is easily the most versatile gun in the game. The weapon feels like a hybrid between an AR and a submachine gun, making it effective at nearly every range in the game—if you can hit your shots.

While most guns in Hyper Scape fit a certain niche, the Ripper is a perfect companion to any of the game’s abilities or second weapon choices. This adaptability makes it one of the best in the game to level up.

Protocol V

The only sniper around, the Protocol V is a pure hitscan that insta-kills people if you land your headshots. And you already know what that means, this weapon has an absurdly high skill cap and, when coupled with the game’s verticality, allows you to dismantle opponents from above.

While the Protocol is the game’s best from range, one-shot potential and a decent ADS time make it deadly in closer engagements as well since this game has such a high TTK. Most players don’t have Seagull’s aim, but the clip above shows just how lethal this sniper can be even when you’re taken by surprise.

Skybreaker

Best used as a complementary weapon, the Skybreaker rocket launcher is a slow projectile gun that absolutely punishes with huge direct-impact and decent AOE damage.

Swapping guns is relatively quick in Hyper Scape, so the Skybreaker is perfect for either finishing unsuspecting opponents off or halving someone’s health before you finish them off with a hitscan.

Hexfire

The game’s most overpowered gun, the Hexfire, almost didn’t make this list simply because Ubisoft Senior Producer Graeme Jennings has confirmed that their team has “plans to nerf the Hexfire already.” Until then, it’s the strongest gun in the game.

A stacked LMG without an absurd reload time, the weapon can spam opponents until death with just a semblance of tracking ability. If you can bring an enemy’s health down with the Skybreaker, then this large-magged behemoth can shred them quickly.

Had such a great time playing Hyperscape today. Got some decent clips but are way too long to post here. All I could do is laugh at the ending. The Hexfire is very strong and I wouldn't be surprised if it's nerfed pretty quickly.



Thanks for stopping by today <3 pic.twitter.com/MqSAjtDLgg — Allanoc (@TheAllanOc) July 4, 2020

At the moment, each gun in Hyper Scape seems to have its own niche, depending on a player’s style and hack choices.

While Skybreaker and Hexfire have proven to be a perfect pairing for most players, some will prefer the Ripper’s versatility, Protocol’s skill cap, or even the high-damage Riot One pistol. Ultimately, the developers seem intent on frequent balancing adjustments so the meta should continue to vary.