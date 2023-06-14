Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail: Who is she and where to find her

Ziqiao is an NPC in Honkai Star Rail who is tied to the “Windswept Wanderlust” mission, but who is she and where can you find her?

Honkai Star Rail is filled with unique playable characters and important NPCs like Yujin, who are integral to the game’s quests. Another character that Trailblazers will need to track down is Ziqiao, the Heron Express Specialist.

Ziqiao plays an integral role in both the “Windswept Wanderlust” and “Venom Brews, Immortality Looms” missions. Completing both quests will reward you with some neat rewards, and will also give you the “The Rail Unto the Stars” achievement.

So, if you’re looking to complete both quests, then our handy guide will show you exactly where you can find Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail.

Who is Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail?

Ziqiao works for the Heron Express, and players will need to locate her to complete the “Windswept Wanderlust” and “Venom Brews, Immortality Looms” missions. Trailblazers also need to find Ziqiao to gain the Access Code for the “chest” to complete the Heron Express Navigation Compass timetable puzzle.

Ziqiao location in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Ziqiao can be found on the Central Starskiff.

Ziqiao is located in the Central Starskiff Haven aboard the Xianzhou Luofu. Make sure you follow the steps outlined below:

Teleport to the Starskiff Jetty space Anchor in Central Starskiff Haven.

in Central Starskiff Haven. Enter the room on the left and head down the stairs.

and head down the stairs. Once you’ve entered the room, head right down the next set of stairs .

. Continue to follow the path until you see Ziqiao.

If you’re still struggling to find Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail, then be sure to use the map provided above. Once you’ve successfully located her, you’ll be able to complete the missions that are associated with her.

