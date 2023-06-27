There are many different items and currencies to obtain in Honkai Star Rail, and it can be hard to keep track of them all. So, if you’ve heard of Immersifiers but don’t know what they do in the game, then our guide has you covered.

The latest HoYoverse game, Honkai Star Rail, has taken the gacha world by storm with fans being captivated by the game’s Sci-Fi world, charming anime visuals, and an ever-expanding character roster.

Like most gacha titles, Honkai Star Rail is full of various items and currencies for players to collect, and with so many to remember it can be difficult to keep track. One important item that you won’t find until a little later in the game is Immersifiers, but what exactly are these and what do they do?

Here’s everything you need to know about Immersifiers in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Immersifiers can be used in the Simulated Universe.

What are Immersifiers in Honkai Star Rail

Immersifiers in Honkai Star Rail are items that can be exchanged for rewards in the Simulated Universe.

They won’t become available to players until they reach World 3 of the Simulated Universe and once this is done an Immersion Device will be unlocked on each floor once you’ve defeated Elite or Boss enemies in the area.

One Immersifier or x40 Trialblaze power can be exchanged for Planar Ornaments, otherwise known as Relics, which can provide characters will various buffs ranging from increased DEF, ATK, HP, and Energy Regeneration.

The Immersion Devices work in a lucky dip fashion in the Simulated Universe, so there’s no guaranteeing what Relics you’ll receive when you exchange Immersifiers in the game. However, they all grant decent stat increases, so it’s worth equipping them to your characters when you have them on hand.

Where to get Immersifiers in Honkai Star Rail

Immersifiers can only be used in the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail and they can be obtained by completing runs in Herta‘s Simulated Universe.

For every run you complete, you’ll receive weekly points which can then be used to unlock up to 4 free Immersifiers each week. After exchanging the resource for Relics, which will provide those all-important stat boosts, you’ll be blasting through even the toughest enemies in no time – so make sure to take advantage of the weekly points system in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Immersifiers in Honkai Star Rail. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

