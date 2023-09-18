Setsugekka in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Setsugekka is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character that could be released in a future update, so here’s everything we currently know about the 5-star Ice character – including her Skill, Talent, and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail is home to numerous characters for Trailblazers to unlock through the game’s banners, but a new wave of leaks has revealed details for upcoming characters. With the latest being Setsugekka and Sakura.

This news is obviously very exciting, especially for players who like to save their Stellar Jade for the latest character releases. While it’s still early days, there are some juicy details regarding Setsugekka – an unreleased 5-star Ice character who is a member of the Erudition Path.

So, if you’re you’re curious to know more about Setsugekka or just wish to see what her kit entails, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Who is Setsugekka in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Setsugekka is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character.

Setsugekka is a 5-star Ice character who is a member of the Erudition Path. While we don’t know what role she will play in Honkai Star Rail, we do know that Setsugekka translates to Snow, Moon and Flowers – a Japanese expression and artistic theme that depicts the seasons of the year.

This theme is also reflected in her leaked kit, which uses Snow, Moon and Flowers as the basis for her abilities.

No, Setsugekka has yet to receive an official release date. However, just like with the Sakura Honkai Star Rail leak, the current information surrounding Setsugekka comes from an old DevKit, which means she could change before release or even not release at all.

As always, we’ll provide further information and update this section as soon as new details have been revealed.

Setsugekka abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Setsugekka’s abilities have leaked ahead of her release.

Basic Attack – Snow: Deals Ice DMG equal to ?% of Setsugekka’s ATK to a single enemy, gaining “Snow”.

Skill – Moon: Put yourself into a "Meditation" state, increasing your energy gain rate by ?%, also reducing the probability of being attacked for a period of ? turn(s), and your next action is advanced by ?%, and gains "Moon".

Ultimate: Inflicts a single enemy target with ?% Ice damage, consuming all Seals. Each seal increases ?% damage. If 3 seals are consumed, the resistance penetration of this attack is increased by ? %.

Inflicts a single enemy target with ?% Ice damage, consuming all Seals. Each seal increases ?% damage. If 3 seals are consumed, the resistance penetration of this attack is increased by ? %. Talent: Snow, Moon, and Flower each increase their attack power by ?%. At the start of the turn, if life is full, gain “Flower”, and if you hold ? one or more other gain effects, you gain an additional “Snow”, “Moon”, or “Flower” Seal that you don’t hold.

Setsugekka Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Setsugekka Eidolons have yet to be revealed in Honkai Star Rail, but as always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new info has been announced.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Setsugekka in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

