Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details about Screwllum, an upcoming 4-star Imaginary character. Here’s everything we currently know about his skills and abilities.

Leaks from Honkai Star Rail have recently unveiled details about Screwllum, offering players a preview of his abilities. This 4-star Imaginary character could prove to be an excellent addition to your team comp, especially for those seeking a powerful AoE unit.

So, if you’re interested in learning more about the game‘s loyal robot gentleman and want to understand how Screwllum might play upon his debut, then our handy hub has all the details about his skills and abilities.

Contents

Who is Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail?

Screwllim is a 4-star Imaginary character who follows the Path of Erudition. According to his leaked description, Screwllum is a robot gentleman who is “an open-minded individual, and he is more than happy to provide you with whatever help you need in your investigation before shutting down the system for good.”

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Screwllum. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest details.

Screwllum abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, has revealed details on Screwllum’s abilities, giving Trailblazers an early look at how the Imaginary character could function upon his release. As always, the details below could change before Screwllum makes his debut, so we’ll be sure to update them once official information has been released.

Skill: Screwllum launches a missile at an enemy, and the missile bounces at the enemy up to 4 times, dealing damage each time. If Screwllum is in an enhanced state, using the skill triggers a passive effect and consumes one layer of Precision.

Screwllum launches a missile at an enemy, and the missile bounces at the enemy up to 4 times, dealing damage each time. If Screwllum is in an enhanced state, using the skill triggers a passive effect and consumes one layer of Precision. Enhanced Skill: Same as the regular skill, but each time the missile bounces it also damages nearby enemies. Using the skill removes all Precision layers.

Same as the regular skill, but each time the missile bounces it also damages nearby enemies. Using the skill removes all Precision layers. Ultimate: Screwllum deals damage to all enemy targets and gains 3 Precision layers.

Screwllum deals damage to all enemy targets and gains 3 Precision layers. Talent: When using the Ultimate, Screwllum gains Precision layers, and can gain up to a maximum of 3 layers. If Screwllum reaches the maximum number of Precision layers, he enters an enhanced state. While in an enhanced state, if an ally triggers a follow-up attack, Screwllum will also attack and deal damage to all enemy targets, consuming a layer of Precision. Each time an ally triggers a follow-up attack before the talent is triggered, the talent’s damage increases, up to 3 times. After all Precision layers are consumed, Screwllum exits the enhanced state.

Technique: Screwllum deals damage to all enemy targets and gains a Precision layer.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest guides and updates.

