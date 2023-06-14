Sam in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities, lore, more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details on Sam, a new 5-star Fire character that is a member of the Destruction Path. Here’s everything we know about Sam, including his abilities and skills.

While many Honkai Star Rail players are currently rolling on the Silver Wolf banner, there have been plenty of leaks that have detailed unreleased units. One of these is Sam, an upcoming Fire character who is a member of the game’s Stellaron Hunters.

Not much is currently known about Sam’s lore, but Honkai Star Rail leakers have revealed information about his abilities and skills. This is particularly useful for those who wish to know more about his Fire-based kit, before committing resources to building him.

So, if you’re looking to add Sam to your team or just wish to know more about him, then our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

HoYoverse Sam is an upcoming Fire character that will be featured in a future update.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details on Sam’s release date. Even Honkai Star Rail leakers haven’t been able to find any information pertaining to his banner schedule.

Who is Sam in Honkai Star Rail?

According to recent leaks, Sam is a 5-star Fire character who follows the Destruction Path. He is also said to be a Stellaron Hunter, a mysterious organization that collects mysterious objects that spread across the universe.

Sam abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Sam’s abilities have been leaked and posted on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, giving players an early look at his fiery kit. As always, the details below could change before Sam’s official release date, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Normal Attack

Deals fire damage equal to Sam’s ATK to a single target.

Skill

Consumes Sam’s HP equal to ?% of his Max HP, and deal fire damage equal to ?% of Sam’s ATK to a single target. If Sam does not have sufficient HP, his HP will be reduced to 1 after using his Skill.

Enhanced Skill: Deals fire damage equal to ?% of Sam’s ATK to a single target. At the same time, deal fire damage equal to ?% of Sam’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it. When attacking an enemy with fire weakness, it will inflict additional fire damage equal to ?% of Sam’s ATK, and cause his next action to advance. Restores ?% of his Max HP. The damage dealt by this Combat Skill will be regarded as Ultimate Damage.

HoYoverse Sam’s abilities have leaked ahead of his official release.

Ultimate

Enters [Red Warm] state, dispels all debuffs on self, and causes them to take action earlier. Skill will be enhanced and becomes Enhanced Skill V2. In this [Red Warm] state, Sam will increase their ATK equal to ?% of his Max HP, and increase speed by ?, damage reduction from his talent will always be at its maximum, and Sam cannot regenerate Energy in [Red Warm state]. A [Red Warm] countdown will appear on the action bar. When the countdown ends, Sam will exit the [Red Warm] state, and the countdown will always have a fixed speed of ?.

Talent

Generate ? Energy for every 1% of HP consumed. The lower the current HP, the lower the damage received, up to ?%.

Technique

Restores Sam’s HP equal to ?% of his current HP. And when the next battle starts, Sam’s Max HP will be increased by ?%.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Sam in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

