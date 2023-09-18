Sakura in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed a number of details about Sakura, an upcoming 5-Star Ice character that could be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we know about her Skill, Talent, and abilities.

Sakura is a character that often appears in HoYoverse games, with the fan-favorite unit being unlockable in both Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. However, the latest wave of Honkai Star Rail leaks has now revealed details about Sakura’s potential release in Honkai Star Rail.

Article continues after ad

The 5-star Ice character aims to deliver some cool justice with her freezing sword attacks, capitalizing on their weaknesses and obliterating them before they can attack. So, if you’re you’re curious to know more about Sakura or just wish to see what her kit could look like, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Who is Sakura in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Not much is currently known about Sakura in Honkai Star rail.

Sakura is a 5-star Ice character who is a member of the Hunt Path. While we don’t know what Sakura’s role is in Honkai Star Rail, the character has appeared in various forms across both Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact.

Article continues after ad

However, Sakura’s skills certainly point towards her being a deadly Sword user who obliterates her foes with deathly precision.

HoYoverse Sakura could be an incredibly popular Honkai Star Rail character

No, Sakura has yet to receive an official release date. According to a post on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, all the Sakura leaks have come from a DevKit, which means her kit could completely change or she may even end up being unplayable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite this, we do have information on Sakura’s leaked abilities.

Article continues after ad

Sakura abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Sakura’s abilities seem to be similar to those seen in Honkai Impact 3rd.

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed Sakura’s Skill and abilities, giving players a sneak peek at how she could play upon her release. Below are details about her Skill, Ultimate, Talent, and how she could play upon her debut.

Basic Attack: Deals Ice DMG equal to ?% of Sakura’s ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Ice DMG equal to ?% of Sakura’s ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Closing the sword stance increases the multiplier of the next pummel attack and gains 1 extra turn. Also gain a resistance penetration increase of ?%, and Blast Damage increased by ?% for ? round(s).

Closing the sword stance increases the multiplier of the next pummel attack and gains 1 extra turn. Also gain a resistance penetration increase of ?%, and Blast Damage increased by ?% for ? round(s). Ultimate: Deals ?% lce damage, and if the target is in Weakness Break status at this point

Deals ?% lce damage, and if the target is in Weakness Break status at this point continue attacking the target for an additional ?% of Ice damage.

Talent: When hitting an enemy in the Weakness Break state, ignore ?% of target defense, and until the start of your next turn, increase your speed by ? points.

Sakura Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Sakura’s Eidolons have yet to be revealed in Honkai Star Rail, but as always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as any information is revealed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Sakura in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends