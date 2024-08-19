Rappa in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and everything we know

Rappa is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail and here is what leakers have revealed about her element, abilities, and more.

Honkai Star Rail is at its peak when it comes to character releases. Every patch as of now includes at least two new characters and players are busy saving their hard-earned Stellar Jades to pull for those units.

Leakers have provided information about the upcoming character, Rappa who’s expected to be a Galaxy Ranger similar to Acheron.

It’s also important to mention that even though Shiroha leaks is quite reliable and has a very good track record, people should still take it with a grain of salt as HoYoverse can always make changes to characters.

HoYoverse Rappa is an upcoming 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail.

No, there is no official release date for Rappa in Honkai Star Rail.

However, leakers believe that the unit should be available at version 2.6 which is expected to be released towards the end of November 2024.

Rappa element and Path

Rappa is rumored to be an Imaginary unit in Honkai Star Rail similar to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Her Path is expected to be Erudition similar to Jing Yuan.

Rappa appearance

Shiroha leaks claim that Rappa will be a female character with light pink hair and a ponytail. She will also wear a red baseball cap with a stern expression. Her outfit is rumored to be predominantly red and she’ll feature the hip-hop style.

Finally, she is set to wear ninja-styled boots with a cropped top similar to Silver Wolf.

Rappa abilities

Here are the leaked abilities for Rappa in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack: Attacks the enemy with Shuriken Blades.

Attacks the enemy with Shuriken Blades. Skill : Multi-target attack that will deal Imaginary DMG to enemies.

: Multi-target attack that will deal Imaginary DMG to enemies. Ultimate : She will gain Break Effect DMG and Break Efficiency.

: She will gain Break Effect DMG and Break Efficiency. Talent: When an enemy is broken, adjacent targets will also suffer Toughness Break and take additional Break DMG.

When an enemy is broken, adjacent targets will also suffer Toughness Break and take additional Break DMG. Trace 1: When an enemy is Weakness Broken, Enhanced Basic ATK from Ultimate will deal Super Break DMG.

When an enemy is Weakness Broken, Enhanced Basic ATK from Ultimate will deal Super Break DMG. Trace 2: When her ATK exceeds a certain limit, she will gain Break DMG bonus. Once an enemy suffers a Weakness Break, she will gain a further Break DMG bonus.

When her ATK exceeds a certain limit, she will gain Break DMG bonus. Once an enemy suffers a Weakness Break, she will gain a further Break DMG bonus. Trace 3: She will recover Energy when an enemy is Weakness Broken.

If you are looking to know more about Honkai Star Rail characters, check out our guides on Boothill and Fu Xuan. For more on the game in general, check out our guides on banners, codes, and the Version 2.3 update.